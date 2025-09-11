Unbroken The Unmukt Chand Story Review: A Gripping Portrait Of Cricket, Fame And Second Chances

Unbroken The Unmukt Chand Story review: In India, two passions dominate like no other, cinema and cricket. While millions dream of Bollywood stardom, just as many aspire to make their mark on the cricket field. This new documentary, Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story, takes audiences through the journey of a player once seen as the future of Indian cricket, whose life took an unexpected turn when he left for the United States.

About Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story

The film charts the rise and struggles of Unmukt Chand, his early love for the game, the support system that nurtured him, the intoxicating taste of success, and the disillusionment that followed. It explores how fame altered his trajectory, the challenges that led him away from India, and how his family dealt with the highs and lows of his career.

How is Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story

At about ninety minutes, the documentary stays consistently engaging. It doesn’t just celebrate cricket, it sheds light on the lesser-known struggles behind the sport, tackling themes of ambition, mental health, and reinvention. Its style avoids the stiffness of a docudrama, making it both entertaining and insightful. Even for those not obsessed with cricket, the film offers meaningful takeaways about resilience and life lessons from an athlete’s journey.

Performances

All the participants appear as themselves, lending authenticity. There’s no “acting” as such, but the candid nature of the storytelling makes it feel both intimate and credible.

Writing and direction

Raghav Khanna, who previously worked on Yo Yo Honey Singh’s documentary, writes and directs this film with a steady hand. His effort to keep the story raw and real is evident. Archival footage is used sparingly but effectively, enhancing the narrative without overwhelming it.

Final verdict

Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story is more than just a cricket documentary—it’s the saga of a young man grappling with fame, failure, and the courage to start over. A must-watch for cricket lovers, but equally rewarding for anyone who values stories of perseverance.