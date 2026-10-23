‘Udta Teer’ Review: ‘Dhurandhar’ Gone Haywire, And Hilariously So

What happens when a spy forgets he’s a spy? Udta Teer builds its entire premise on that question - giving a hilarious espionage twist to a classic Bourne Identity-style amnesia trope. Vikrant Thapar (Ayushmann Khurrana) is a Pakistani agent named Bilal Ahmad planted inside India’s counter-terrorism setup, as one scene right has it: “Sunny Deol bana baitha hai, tu Tara Singh nahi Ashraf Ali hai.” He loses his memory after an accident and becomes a devoted Indian officer. And as he says, “Deshbhakti to yaad hai, par desh nahi,” he is right.

The film runs wild with this premise and fires off gag after gag so fast that a high-stakes espionage mission basically devolves into brilliant comedy madness.

How Is The Story?

The film opens on 7 May, with Operation Sindoor in the background. Terrorist Azhar Maqsood (late Mukul Dev) has issued a fresh threat and crossed the border, and he is hiding somewhere in India. He is even swiping on Hinder, a Pakistani dating app, to find his “hoor” - because who says global terrorists can’t look for love online like a regular Gen Z singleton?

India’s Counter Terrorism Squad (CTS) traces his location and plans a bomb attack. The bomb which the Pakistani terrorists thought they bought from China to attack India was about to detonate when Vikrant Thapar sees a kid there and vows to protect the kid, putting the entire operation at risk.

In the chaos, Azhar Maqsood slips away. He chases him and crosses India’s border only to return. Soon, one of the officers in CTS, Dhruv (Suhail Nayyar), grows suspicious of him and tracks him.

Amid this, CTS chief Varman (Rahul Bose) is trying to uncover a mole within his team. It becomes clear that Vikrant is a spy. But then he meets with an accident and then the crash wipes his memory, and what he’s left with is a line that sums up the film - “deshbhakti toh yaad hai, par desh nahi”.

Since he loses his memory, he also has no clue that Pakistan is plotting an attack on India on August 15. But what happens next? Will India be able to neutralise the attack, or will Ayushmann regain his memory and start taking revenge again? For that, you have to catch the film in theatres.

What Works

The humour woven into the dialogues of the film is spot on.

Pakistan’s General Mir (Gulshan Grover) PA asks a visitor to wait outside his office, not once, not twice but for several days. And when he gets a chance to cross paths with General Mir, he is told to come later because his wife had cooked “schezwan Biryani” for him (yes, love for China is immense and it is there in the film). And before you make wild guesses, the man turns out to be the Pakistani Prime Minister himself.

In another scene, General Mir, who never gives a damn about his own President, stands up to receive a call from the Chinese President and even gives a book to learn Chinese to his second-in-command.

The songs are used well, too, operating almost as comedic punchlines. Bhootni Ka (Bhagne Na Paye) is hilarious. Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi plays just as Ayushmann’s memory refuses to return while he celebrates India’s cricket win - a brilliant, ironic nod to classic Karan Johar melodrama. The title track Udta Teer kicks in every time he takes out a Pakistani or a mole inside the Indian team is exposed. And the Julie title song, Bhool Gaya Sab Kuch, arrives at exactly the right moment, when he says he remembers Julie after seeing KK Shrivastav (Brijendra Kala).

The film is predictable but never boring, and the dialogues are a laugh riot. A few gags are stretched, and the overall tone gets safer than the daring first half promised. As many are saying, it is “Dhurandhar in reverse”.

Performances

Ayushmann Khurrana carries the film. He plays a man whose sense of self has come completely unmoored, and he stays believable even when the situations are ridiculous.

The supporting cast helps enormously. Rahul Bose turns a hospital bed into a comic stage, Sandeep Anand and Suhail Nayyar earn their laughs, and Gulshan Grover and Ram Kapoor commit fully to the madness. The late Mukul Dev, in his final screen role, is a delight as a terrorist who seems happier on a dating app than planning attacks. It’s a bittersweet farewell.

Sara Ali Khan is the weak link, though not through any fault of her own. Yamini is written as an appendage, and the marriage track never gets enough substance to matter.

Verdict

Udta Teer is predictable, but it’s never boring. The laughs come steadily, the dialogues are sharp, and the songs are put to clever use. The second half loses some of the madness, yet the film still leaves you smiling long after the credits roll.