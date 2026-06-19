Toy Story 5 Review: Forgotten ‘Friends’ On The Shelf Remind Kids To Unplug And Play

If your child is always glued to a phone, eats meals while staring at a screen, or if you’re one of those parents who hand over a smartphone just to keep your child quiet, this is a film you should watch with them.

There was a time when children spent hours playing with their toys - organising doll weddings, creating imaginary worlds, and bringing their toys to life through their imagination. But today, mobile phones and tablets have taken over so much of their lives that toys are gradually being left behind. This film beautifully highlights why it’s so important for children to play outdoors, make friends, and stay connected to the real world.

Story

The story follows Bonnie (Scarlett Spears), a young girl who loves playing with her toys but struggles to make friends. Concerned about her loneliness, her parents bought her a tablet called Lilipad. Gradually, Lilipad becomes the centre of Bonnie’s world, and she begins drifting away from her toys.

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This deeply worries her favourite cowgirl doll, Jessie (Joan Cusack). Jessie fears that Bonnie will no longer play with her toys or make new friends. She then sets out on a mission to bring Bonnie out of the world of screens and reconnect her with real-life experiences. Whether she succeeds is what the film beautifully explores.

Toy Story 5: How Is The Film?

This is a wonderful and important film, and its story feels especially relevant in today’s world. Many children are so engrossed in mobile phones and tablets that they are spending less time playing outdoors and hanging out with friends. The film explains this issue in a simple, engaging, and entertaining way.

Several scenes are deeply moving. The sight of forgotten toys lying in a corner of the house, wondering why children no longer play with them, is particularly emotional. Additionally, scenes of children secretly using their phones under the covers at night or sitting together while each remains lost in their own screen perfectly reflect today’s reality.

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The best part is that the film does not portray technology as something negative. It doesn’t suggest that mobile phones or tablets are bad; instead, it shows that technology can be beneficial for children when used in the right way.

The film also features several moments that bring back childhood memories - organising doll weddings, creating imaginative stories with toys, and bringing them to life through imagination. Watching the world from the toys’ perspective is equally entertaining.

Classic battery-operated toys, walkie-talkies, and other vintage gadgets have also been incorporated into the story beautifully. Another emotional highlight is Woody (Tom Hanks) searching for a new home for the other toys. The film also wonderfully illustrates the difference between “real-world play” and “mobile gaming.” The animation is excellent throughout.

Voice Acting

As an animated film, voice acting plays a crucial role, and the cast delivers excellent performances. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack bring their beloved characters to life with remarkable warmth and emotion. Greta Lee, Scarlett Spears, and the rest of the voice cast also deliver impressive performances.

Writing And Direction

The screenplay by Andrew Stanton and Kenna Harris is engaging, heartfelt, and highly relatable. Andrew Stanton’s direction is equally impressive, delivering an emotionally rich story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Verdict

This is a beautiful, emotional, and meaningful family film that deserves to be watched. It serves as a gentle reminder that while technology has its place, nothing can truly replace the joy of imagination, friendship, and real-world play.