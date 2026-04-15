Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentToaster Review: Rajkummar Rao Shines In This Hilariously Dark Miser-y

Toaster Review: Rajkummar Rao Shines In This Hilariously Dark Miser-y

Toaster Movie Review: The film keeps you laughing while also delivering continuous twists and turns. Not for a second does it feel boring, and no scene seems unnecessary.

By : Amit Bhatia | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 07:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Imagine what a miser can do. Whatever you can think of, this man goes even further. From the trailer, the film looked like a straightforward comedy, and it certainly delivers on the laughs. But what the trailer didn’t reveal is that it also turns into a murder mystery. It’s an unusual film that you should definitely watch on Netflix.

Story

The story revolves around an extremely stingy man, and not just any miser. He’s the kind of person who attends a wedding, eats the food, and secretly slips two puris into his pocket to take home. At one wedding, he gifts a toaster worth Rs 5,000. But when the marriage falls apart, he wants his toaster back. Getting it back, however, isn’t easy. Imagine murders happening over a toaster! What makes the toaster so important becomes clear only when you watch the film.

How Is The Film?

This is a fantastic film that will have you laughing uncontrollably. The very first scene is unusual, and from there the comedy unfolds brilliantly. The story escalates to the point where murders occur over a toaster. The film keeps you laughing while also delivering continuous twists and turns. Not for a second does it feel boring, and no scene seems unnecessary.

The film has been produced by Patralekhaa under her banner Kampa Film, and there is another surprise she offers in the film that you will only discover by watching it. Casting Rajkummar Rao in the lead role was a perfect choice, it’s hard to imagine anyone else doing it better. Every actor has been selected well, and their comic timing is impressive. The twists are so unexpected that you won’t be able to guess them. Overall, this is a film you should definitely watch on Netflix.

Acting

Rajkummar Rao once again delivers a brilliant performance. Watching him, it feels like he was made for this role. Few actors can portray such characters as convincingly as he can, and he dominates every frame.

Sanya Malhotra is excellent, playing a character very different from her previous roles, a slightly dominating wife.

You may have mostly seen Archana Puran Singh in comic roles, but what she does here will surprise you. Her performance is outstanding.

Abhishek Banerjee shines despite having a small role, and Seema Pahwa also does a fantastic job. Every actor does full justice to their character.

Writing And Direction

The screenplay is written by Parveez Shaikh, Akshat Ghildial, and Anagh Mukherjee, with the story by Parveez Shaikh. The film is directed by Vivek Daschaudary. All of them have done their work with sincerity.

Verdict

Overall, this is a film you should definitely watch.

Published at : 15 Apr 2026 07:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajkummar Rao Toaster
View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement
Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Toaster Review: Rajkummar Rao Shines In This Hilariously Dark Miser-y
Toaster Review: Rajkummar Rao Shines In This Hilariously Dark Miser-y
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla Delayed to 2027, Skips Independence Day Release This Year
Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla Delayed to 2027, Skips Independence Day Release This Year
Entertainment
Ram Charan's Peddi Release Delayed, Film To Hit Theatres THIS Month
Ram Charan's Peddi Release Delayed, Film To Hit Theatres THIS Month
Entertainment
Mohit Suri Announces New Project With Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda
Mohit Suri Announces New Project With Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda
Advertisement

Trending News

Videos

Trans-Hormuz: 20 Ships Transit Hormuz as US Claims Blockade is Holding
Middle East conflict: China’s Diplomatic Push and US Pressure on Iran Oil Trade Escalate Geopolitical Tensions
War Alert: Reports Claim China Satellite Support Helped Iran in Precision Strikes During Conflict
Political Row: Centre May Upgrade Raghav Chadha’s Security Cover Amid Political Speculation
Breaking: Punjab Govt Withdraws Security Cover of AAP MP Raghav Chadha Amid Political Row

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget