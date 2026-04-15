Toaster Review: Rajkummar Rao Shines In This Hilariously Dark Miser-y

Imagine what a miser can do. Whatever you can think of, this man goes even further. From the trailer, the film looked like a straightforward comedy, and it certainly delivers on the laughs. But what the trailer didn’t reveal is that it also turns into a murder mystery. It’s an unusual film that you should definitely watch on Netflix.

Story

The story revolves around an extremely stingy man, and not just any miser. He’s the kind of person who attends a wedding, eats the food, and secretly slips two puris into his pocket to take home. At one wedding, he gifts a toaster worth Rs 5,000. But when the marriage falls apart, he wants his toaster back. Getting it back, however, isn’t easy. Imagine murders happening over a toaster! What makes the toaster so important becomes clear only when you watch the film.

How Is The Film?

This is a fantastic film that will have you laughing uncontrollably. The very first scene is unusual, and from there the comedy unfolds brilliantly. The story escalates to the point where murders occur over a toaster. The film keeps you laughing while also delivering continuous twists and turns. Not for a second does it feel boring, and no scene seems unnecessary.

The film has been produced by Patralekhaa under her banner Kampa Film, and there is another surprise she offers in the film that you will only discover by watching it. Casting Rajkummar Rao in the lead role was a perfect choice, it’s hard to imagine anyone else doing it better. Every actor has been selected well, and their comic timing is impressive. The twists are so unexpected that you won’t be able to guess them. Overall, this is a film you should definitely watch on Netflix.

Acting

Rajkummar Rao once again delivers a brilliant performance. Watching him, it feels like he was made for this role. Few actors can portray such characters as convincingly as he can, and he dominates every frame.

Sanya Malhotra is excellent, playing a character very different from her previous roles, a slightly dominating wife.

You may have mostly seen Archana Puran Singh in comic roles, but what she does here will surprise you. Her performance is outstanding.

Abhishek Banerjee shines despite having a small role, and Seema Pahwa also does a fantastic job. Every actor does full justice to their character.

Writing And Direction

The screenplay is written by Parveez Shaikh, Akshat Ghildial, and Anagh Mukherjee, with the story by Parveez Shaikh. The film is directed by Vivek Daschaudary. All of them have done their work with sincerity.

Verdict

Overall, this is a film you should definitely watch.