‘The Vvaan’ Review: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Folk-Horror Gets Lost In Its Own ‘Forrest’

I walked into The Vvaan with next-to-no expectations despite its star-studded cast, so it came as a genuine surprise when the film opened on a remarkably strong note (strong enough to make me question my own scepticism). But whatever promise the first act held was undone almost immediately by clumsy pacing. Just as a scene would start building real tension, an unnecessary song would interrupt it. Good scene, song. Decent scene, song. Bad scene, song. Quite out of place, right? Much like the film itself.

The one thing that actually lingers after the credits roll is the viral Aigiri Nandini track - a song whose music rights were reportedly synced just days before release, after a copyright dispute with composer Sargam Vaish. He had claimed the makers never sought his permission or an NOC.

Let’s get into the story now before this review tests your patience the way the film tests its audiences.

What Is The Film About?

The film opens with an animated, mythic prologue - a king enters a cursed forest after nightfall - defying an age-old taboo - to save his dying, pregnant wife. In return, he receives a divine blessing: as long as his bloodline protects the forest, the Van Devi will protect them in turn, granting his descendants safe passage even after dark.

Cut to present-day Mumbai, where Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra) and his wife Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia) are grappling with infertility and weighing IVF. Rishi’s elder brother and sister-in-law (Anup Soni and Shweta Tiwari) push the couple to come home for Chhath Puja. Rishi would rather take a relaxing trip to Goa, but the steep cost of IVF changes his mind - he heads to the village with Mamta and their friend Ved (Maniesh Paul), planning to sell off his ancestral land, which happens to sit inside the forbidden forest.

Does Rishi manage to sell the land? Do he and Mamta finally break their run of bad luck? What’s really behind the forest’s night curfew, and why does Chhath Puja sit at the centre of it all? You’ll have to brave a trip to a theatre to find out (a distant one also works just as well).

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The first half moves briskly, easing from Mumbai into the village setting. The second half, though, drags considerably. Like Kantara or Stree, The Vvaan tries to fuse folklore, horror, comedy and drama - but where those films managed to balance their tones, this one feels like a chaotic mash-up of ideas that never quite agree with each other. The editing is choppy, the VFX unpolished, and the climax stumbles through a tonal mess, reaching for the dread of 2024’s Shaitaan without ever coming close.

Performances & Characters

Sidharth never quite settles into the role. His screen presence feels at odds with the authentic Bihari setting.

Tamannaah is boxed into the familiar “dutiful wife” archetype. She plays it with grace, but the film initially teases a richer arc for her character that never actually pays off.

As the antagonist, Grover’s comic reputation keeps getting in his own way. Rather than unsettling the audience, his expressions often look like he’s holding back a punchline.

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Maniesh earns a few early laughs, but later his character gets stuck in a one-note, sitcom-style bit. By the third repeat of the same joke, the humour curdles into irritation.

Anup Soni can’t shake his Crime Patrol persona. Every time he is on screen, you half-expect him to turn to the camera and say, “Savdhaan rahiye, satark rahiye.” Shweta Tiwari, on the other hand, brings a welcome sense of grounding to her role, even if a few emotional moments feel a touch forced.

Music & Technicals

Despite a good roster - Vishal Mishra, Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi and Sam CS - the music is oddly unmemorable, doing little to heighten either the horror or the emotional beats.

Verdict

The Vvaan had real potential, but it loses itself in a wilderness of its own making - borrowing the eerie forest atmosphere of Bhooth Bangla and the darker tones of recent horror-thrillers, without the cohesive execution needed to bring it all together. It promises a haunting myth but leaves you hoping for a miracle in the editing room.





