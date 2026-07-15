The Odyssey Review | An Odyssey So Vast, It Blows Oppenheimer Out Of Water; Leaves Interstellar In Dust

Whenever Christopher Nolan releases a film, the excitement around it is on a completely different level. The Odyssey is no exception. It is already being hailed as a potential highest-grossing film of the year. The film had a special premiere in Mumbai, where ABP Live got a chance to watch it. It delivers a spectacular cinematic experience. Watching it in IMAX is an experience in itself. However, since there are limited IMAX screens in India, many viewers may have to settle for a standard screen. Even so, if you get the chance, this is a film that deserves to be experienced in IMAX at least once.

The Odyssey Story

The film follows Odysseus, the Greek King of Ithaca, and his arduous journey home after the Trojan War. It took him ten years to return to his kingdom, and along the way, he encountered numerous people, challenges, and adventures.

At the same time, the film explores what his family endured in his absence. It is a story whose true beauty can only be fully appreciated on the big screen.

How Is The Film?



The Odyssey is the kind of film that pushes the boundaries of cinema. It showcases just how far filmmaking has evolved and how a movie can elevate the audience’s experience to an entirely new level. The way Christopher Nolan has conceived and filmed certain sequences is simply astonishing, making you realise that cinema is capable of achieving things you may never have imagined. The film’s sound design is exceptional and completely immerses you in its world.

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That said, there are moments when the film feels a little too long and stretched. At the special screening we attended, there was no interval. During some of the slower portions, a few audience members stepped out to use the washroom or grab refreshments, suggesting that some viewers may find parts of the film slow-paced.

However, if you are a Christopher Nolan fan, chances are you will appreciate every single frame. Many viewers may even consider it a masterpiece. Personally, I wouldn’t call it a masterpiece, but it is undoubtedly an outstanding film.

The Odyssey Performances

Matt Damon breathes life into the character of Odysseus. He portrays the many facets of the Greek king with remarkable conviction - a ruler, a husband, a father, and a man desperately longing to reunite with his family. His performance makes you completely believe that he is King Odysseus.

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Tom Holland is equally impressive. His performance is so compelling that you almost forget he is Spider-Man, which is the hallmark of a truly versatile actor. Anne Hathaway plays Odysseus’ wife and delivers a graceful performance while looking stunning on screen. Robert Pattinson is excellent as Antinous, and Lupita Nyong’o impresses in a dual role with a memorable performance.

Writing And Direction

Christopher Nolan has both written and directed The Odyssey. Known for making unconventional films and exploring subjects few filmmakers dare to tackle, Nolan has often taken audiences into the future through his storytelling. This time, however, he transports viewers into the distant past.

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Once again, Nolan has delivered something extraordinary. The entire film was shot using IMAX cameras, making it a remarkable technical achievement and a bold creative experiment. From the screenplay to the direction, every aspect of the film reflects Nolan’s meticulous craftsmanship.

Overall

Don’t miss The Odyssey. It is a cinematic experience that deserves to be watched on the biggest screen possible.