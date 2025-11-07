The Girlfriend Review: Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty Shine In Complex Tale of Love And Clarity

The Girlfriend review: Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty, isn’t your typical romantic drama. Produced by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni under the presentation of Allu Aravind, the film takes a simple premise, a love story between two young people, and turns it into an emotional exploration of fear, control, and individuality in relationships.

The Girlfriend story

Set in Ramalingayya Arts and Science College, the film follows Bhooma Devi (Rashmika Mandanna), an MA Literature student who meets Vikram (Dheekshith Shetty) under unexpected circumstances. What begins as a tender romance soon spirals into a complicated emotional battle. Why does Bhooma feel suffocated in Vikram’s love? What pushes her to step back and take a break from the relationship? Meanwhile, Durga (Anu Emmanuel), who has loved Vikram since his first year, adds another layer to the story. The narrative unfolds as Bhooma’s father (Rao Ramesh) becomes aware of their relationship, leading to a series of emotional confrontations that shape the film’s climax.

How is The Girlfriend

The Girlfriend isn’t about grand gestures or sweeping romance—it’s about emotional truth. Rahul Ravindran crafts a story that asks difficult questions about love, freedom, and self-respect. He doesn’t treat romance as escapism but as a mirror reflecting how easily love can turn into possession.

The film’s brilliance lies in its visual storytelling. A particular mirror sequence at the hero’s home and a beautifully shot shower scene with Rashmika highlight Rahul’s finesse as a director. Subtle symbolic shots and hidden details enrich the film’s texture. However, the pacing is uneven—emotions take precedence over narrative urgency, making parts of the film feel slow. Certain sequences, like the initial ragging scenes, feel unnecessary, and Anu Emmanuel’s character arc seems underdeveloped, with her reappearance before the climax feeling abrupt.

Performances

Rashmika Mandanna delivers one of her most nuanced performances to date. As Bhooma, she embodies a woman torn between affection and suffocation, smiling outwardly while carrying a storm within. Her expressive eyes capture layers of pain and strength, especially in the breakup and climactic scenes—moments that will surely earn applause in theatres. Dheekshith Shetty complements her perfectly, portraying Vikram with both intensity and vulnerability. As the film progresses, his character’s transformation from romantic to overbearing feels strikingly real, and Dheekshith handles the emotional shift with maturity.

Rao Ramesh adds depth to his brief but pivotal role as Bhooma’s father, while Anu Emmanuel and Rohini make the most of their limited screen time. Rahul Ravindran himself impresses in his cameo as a faculty member.

Technical merits

Hesham Abdul Wahab’s music enhances the film’s emotional beats, while Rakendu Mouli’s lyrics beautifully capture its soul. Prashanth R Vihari’s background score deserves special mention—it breathes life into the quieter, dialogue-light sequences. Cinematographer Krishnan Vasant’s lighting and frames capture the film’s introspective tone, and the production design subtly mirrors Bhooma’s internal journey.

Verdict

The Girlfriend is bound to stir debate. Some may see it as feminist, others as unfairly critical of men—but beyond that discourse lies a deeply relevant story about clarity, boundaries, and emotional honesty in relationships. Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty deliver career-best performances, making the film an absorbing watch for those who value substance over spectacle.

The Girlfriend isn’t a love story—it’s a mirror that forces you to confront what love should and shouldn’t be.