The Conjuring Last Rites Review: Horror Fades Away In the Franchise’s Weakest Entry Yet

The Conjuring: Last Rites review: The Conjuring franchise has long been a benchmark for supernatural horror, with fans so devoted that some even postponed weddings to catch earlier installments on release day. Midnight premieres once meant sleepless nights, goosebumps, and audiences glued to their seats. But with 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', that spell seems broken. Not a single scene lingers to unsettle you, and what should have been spine-chilling instead feels overstretched. Some franchises deserve to end at their peak; this one, unfortunately, has been dragged too far.

The Conjuring: Last Rites plot

The story follows a couple, both paranormal investigators, whose child is born lifeless but miraculously revives after a minute — though strange occurrences soon begin to haunt her. Years later, the family learns that eight members of another household are tormented by dark forces. Initially reluctant to intervene, they are drawn in when their daughter insists on helping. The film attempts to weave a connection between these families and the malevolent power at play — but the execution is shaky.

How is The Conjuring: Last Rites?

Sadly, Last Rites turns out to be the weakest installment in the series. The first half drags at an almost sluggish pace, offering little in terms of genuine horror. The scares are practically absent, leaving audiences waiting for the jolt that never comes. The second half picks up, with the story finding its footing and a climactic finish that somewhat redeems the narrative. Still, the film leans heavily toward family drama, sacrificing its horror DNA for an almost sentimental closure.

Performances

If there’s a saving grace, it lies in the performances. Vera Farmiga is excellent, seamlessly balancing her dual shades as a paranormal expert and a mother. Patrick Wilson delivers a steady and nuanced act, as expected. Mia Tomlinson, playing their daughter, impresses with her vulnerability and conviction, while Ben Hardy leaves a strong impression in his role.

Writing & direction

The story lacks depth and could have been far tighter. While the direction by Michael Chaves is serviceable, the overlong build-up weakens the impact. Instead of delivering dread, the film meanders into melodrama, missing the edge that made the series iconic.

Verdict

For die-hard fans of The Conjuring, Last Rites may still be worth a watch. But for most, it’s a disappointing farewell that feels more like an extended family drama than a supernatural thriller.