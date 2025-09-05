Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentThe Conjuring Last Rites Review: Horror Fades Away In the Franchise’s Weakest Entry Yet

The Conjuring Last Rites Review: Horror Fades Away In the Franchise’s Weakest Entry Yet

The Conjuring Last Rites review: The film fails to deliver genuine scares, turning into a family drama instead of a horror film. Despite solid performances, it ends up weakest entry in the franchise.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Conjuring: Last Rites review: The Conjuring franchise has long been a benchmark for supernatural horror, with fans so devoted that some even postponed weddings to catch earlier installments on release day. Midnight premieres once meant sleepless nights, goosebumps, and audiences glued to their seats. But with 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', that spell seems broken. Not a single scene lingers to unsettle you, and what should have been spine-chilling instead feels overstretched. Some franchises deserve to end at their peak; this one, unfortunately, has been dragged too far.

The Conjuring: Last Rites plot

The story follows a couple, both paranormal investigators, whose child is born lifeless but miraculously revives after a minute — though strange occurrences soon begin to haunt her. Years later, the family learns that eight members of another household are tormented by dark forces. Initially reluctant to intervene, they are drawn in when their daughter insists on helping. The film attempts to weave a connection between these families and the malevolent power at play — but the execution is shaky.

How is The Conjuring: Last Rites?

Sadly, Last Rites turns out to be the weakest installment in the series. The first half drags at an almost sluggish pace, offering little in terms of genuine horror. The scares are practically absent, leaving audiences waiting for the jolt that never comes. The second half picks up, with the story finding its footing and a climactic finish that somewhat redeems the narrative. Still, the film leans heavily toward family drama, sacrificing its horror DNA for an almost sentimental closure.

Performances

If there’s a saving grace, it lies in the performances. Vera Farmiga is excellent, seamlessly balancing her dual shades as a paranormal expert and a mother. Patrick Wilson delivers a steady and nuanced act, as expected. Mia Tomlinson, playing their daughter, impresses with her vulnerability and conviction, while Ben Hardy leaves a strong impression in his role.

Writing & direction

The story lacks depth and could have been far tighter. While the direction by Michael Chaves is serviceable, the overlong build-up weakens the impact. Instead of delivering dread, the film meanders into melodrama, missing the edge that made the series iconic.

Verdict

For die-hard fans of The Conjuring, Last Rites may still be worth a watch. But for most, it’s a disappointing farewell that feels more like an extended family drama than a supernatural thriller.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
The Conjuring Last Rites
Preferred Sources
View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement
Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin Over Xi Meeting
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin
Entertainment
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Cities
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Cities
No Respite For Delhiites As IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers Amid Flood, Waterlogging Woes
No Respite For Delhiites As IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers Amid Flood, Waterlogging Woes
Advertisement

Trending News

ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Embed widget