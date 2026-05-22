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HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentSystem Review: Verdict Is In - Sonakshi, Jyotika, Ashutosh Reboot The Tired Courtroom Drama Formula

System Review: Verdict Is In - Sonakshi, Jyotika, Ashutosh Reboot The Tired Courtroom Drama Formula

System Review: The film, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker, offers a mix of family conflict, courtroom tension, and suspense.

By : Amit Bhatia | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 22 May 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
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Courtroom dramas in Indian cinema are often associated with powerful arguments and emotional confrontations, but System takes a slightly different route by blending legal drama with a murder mystery. Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker, the film manages to stay engaging largely because of its strong performances and intriguing twists.

Currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the film offers a mix of family conflict, courtroom tension, and suspense.

Father-Daughter Turn Rivals In Court

The story revolves around a father-daughter duo from the legal world. The father is an established lawyer, while his daughter is trying to prove herself in the profession and secure a partnership in his law firm. However, he sets a condition for her, asking her to win ten cases before becoming a partner.

ALSO READ| Chand Mera Dil Review: Ananya Panday, Lakshya Skip ‘Chaand-Taare’ Fantasies For Heart-In-The-Mouth Reality

Things take an unexpected turn when the two find themselves on opposite sides of a murder case. As the investigation deepens, the emotional conflict between father and daughter becomes more intense, and the mystery surrounding the murder keeps viewers guessing.

The film gradually shifts from a family drama into a courtroom thriller, making the second half more gripping and suspenseful.

Strong Performances Become Film’s Biggest Strength

One of the biggest highlights of System is its cast. Sonakshi Sinha delivers a confident performance and handles multiple emotional shades effectively, balancing the roles of a lawyer, investigator, and daughter with ease.

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Jyotika leaves a strong impact with a performance that adds depth to the narrative. Her character eventually becomes one of the most crucial elements of the story, giving the film some of its most memorable moments.

Ashutosh Gowariker also impresses as the senior lawyer and brings authenticity to the courtroom sequences. Vijayant Kohli stands out in a negative role after Sapne Vs Everyone, adding tension and intensity whenever he appears onscreen.

Courtroom Drama With Scope For More Suspense

Written by Harman Baweja and directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film keeps its storytelling realistic and avoids turning courtroom scenes into overdramatic spectacles.

While the writing remains engaging, the film could have benefited from sharper suspense elements and a tighter first half with less focus on family drama. However, the murder mystery and climax help maintain audience interest till the end.

Verdict

System works as a solid OTT watch that combines courtroom drama with mystery and is elevated by its powerful performances.

 

Published at : 22 May 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sonakshi Sinha System
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