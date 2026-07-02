Super Subbu Review | Netflix’s Sex Education Drama Gets It Right Without Being Crude

Sex is one of those topics that society rarely discusses openly, even though sex education is extremely important. A few years ago, Aamir Khan explained the concept of “good touch, bad touch” on his show Satyamev Jayate, making it much easier for parents and children to understand the subject. This Netflix series attempts something similar. Without becoming vulgar, it addresses the issue with sensitivity and maturity. It is Netflix’s first Telugu original series and is also available to watch in Hindi.

Story

The series follows Subbu, a young man whose father is extremely strict. Subbu wants to get married, but his teaching job hasn’t been made permanent. He’s told that if he goes to a village called Makipur and teaches sex education there, his job will be confirmed.

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The villagers, however, have little to no understanding of what sex education actually is. How Subbu takes on this challenging assignment forms the core of this seven-episode series.

How Is The Series?

This is an engaging and much-needed series. Handling a subject like sex education isn’t easy because it can easily slip into vulgarity. However, the makers approach the topic with responsibility and sincerity.

The story is woven around comedy, making the subject easier to understand without feeling preachy. The series gets off to a fantastic start, with the first four episodes being particularly strong. It does become slightly melodramatic in the fifth and sixth episodes, which feels somewhat unnecessary and briefly shifts the focus away from the main issue. While these sequences are entertaining and humorous, the narrative eventually returns to its central theme.

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One of the biggest strengths of the series is its language. Despite dealing with sex education, there isn’t a single vulgar dialogue or uncomfortable scene. It proves that with strong writing, even sensitive subjects can be explored in an entertaining yet meaningful manner.

Performances

Sundeep Kishan delivers an impressive performance as Subbu Sir. He convincingly portrays a teacher caught between his strict father, his girlfriend, and the villagers, all of whom have different expectations from him. His innocence and sincerity make the character even more likeable.

Murali Sharma, who plays Subbu’s father, is excellent and remains one of the most important pillars of the series.

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Mithila Palkar leaves a strong impression with a well-written role. She plays a young woman who dreams of becoming an actress. Rather than serving as mere glamour, her character has substance and contributes meaningfully to the story.

Mansa Choudhary has limited screen time but performs her role effectively. The supporting cast, regardless of how small their roles are, feels authentic, and every actor delivers a convincing performance.

Writing And Direction

The series is written by Shivani Dobal, Ramesh Eligeti, and Malik Ram, with Malik Ram also directing.

The writing could have benefited from trimming some of the drama, especially in the fifth and sixth episodes. Doing so would have made the narrative even tighter. That said, the direction is impressive throughout. The world of the village feels authentic, making viewers feel as though they are right there with the characters.