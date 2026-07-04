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English NewsMovie ReviewEntertainmentSatluj Review | Diljit Wins ‘Dil’ As He Changes His Tune To Echo Punjab’s Unheard Cry

Satluj Review | Diljit Wins ‘Dil’ As He Changes His Tune To Echo Punjab’s Unheard Cry

Satluj Review | Diljit Dosanjh shines in this emotionally powerful drama that revisits a turbulent chapter in Punjab's history with compelling performances.

Written By : Amit Bhatia |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
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Diljit Dosanjh’s long-delayed film Punjab 95 had been stuck for years due to its controversial subject matter. Now, the film has finally been released on ZEE5 under a new title, Satluj. And it’s the kind of film that stays with you long after the credits roll.

Watching Satluj is an emotionally draining experience. It will leave you disturbed, move you to tears, and make you question whether such events could really have unfolded in Punjab.

Satluj Story

Set in Punjab in 1995, the film follows Jaswant Singh, a bank employee whose relative suddenly goes missing. When he approaches the police, nothing happens. As he digs deeper, he uncovers a horrifying truth - under the guise of eliminating terrorism, innocent people are allegedly being killed by the Punjab Police. The film claims that over 25,000 people have lost their lives.

Shaken by what he discovers, Jaswant Singh transforms into a human rights activist, determined to fight for justice. What follows is a deeply unsettling and emotionally charged journey.

Review

Satluj is heartbreaking from start to finish. It is the kind of film that leaves you emotionally exhausted. For audiences from Punjab, the experience is likely to be even more personal and painful.

At 2 hours and 45 minutes, the film is lengthy on paper, but it never feels stretched. Every scene serves a purpose, immersing you in the pain and fear of 1990s Punjab.

One of the film’s most chilling moments comes when a police officer tells a grieving mother, “I’ll play a game of Akkad Bakkad. The hand that picks up the gun will decide whether your son lives or dies.” It’s a scene that fills you with anger and horror.

The depictions of violence and torture are deeply unsettling. Diljit Dosanjh’s torture sequences, in particular, are difficult to watch and leave a lasting impact.

The production design deserves special praise. The film convincingly recreates 1995 Punjab, making you feel as though you’ve been transported back in time. The background score, especially the recurring use of Qurbani, adds another emotional layer to the storytelling.

More than just a film, Satluj feels like an attempt to bring to the screen a chapter of Punjab’s history and the pain of its people that many believe has remained unheard.

The film’s release itself has been surrounded by controversy, but now that it is finally available on ZEE5, it deserves to be watched. Whatever your personal views may be, cinema that takes creative risks and tackles difficult subjects deserves an audience. If films like these aren’t supported, filmmakers may become reluctant to tell such stories in the future.

Performances

Diljit Dosanjh delivers what may well be the finest performance of his career. His portrayal is deeply affecting, whether in the torture scenes, the emotional moments with his family, or his transformation into a man fighting for justice. His performance speaks volumes, often without saying much.

Suvinder Vicky is outstanding as police officer Surjit Singh Sugga. He is so convincingly ruthless that you genuinely begin to despise the character, which is a testament to his performance.

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan is excellent as Jaswant Singh’s wife, bringing warmth and emotional depth to the film.

Arjun Rampal makes a strong impression as a CBI officer, while Rahul Mittra is effective as an inspector.

Jagjeet Sandhu shines in the important role of Kuljeet Singh, and Kamaljit Singh leaves an impact as DGP Bitta.

Writing And Direction

The screenplay, written by Niren Bhatt, Honey Trehan and Maitrey Utsav, is the backbone of the film. The attention to detail and depth of research are evident throughout, making the narrative feel authentic and grounded rather than superficial.

Honey Trehan’s direction is exceptional. He crafts an emotionally powerful and immersive film that sets a high benchmark for storytelling.

Verdict

Satluj is not an easy watch, but it is an important one. Regardless of where you stand on the issues it explores, this is the kind of cinema that deserves a chance for its ambition, emotional power and willingness to engage with difficult subjects.

Published at : 04 Jul 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Arjun Rampal Movie Review Satluj
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