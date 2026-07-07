Rao Bahadur Review | Satya Dev’s Film Is Brave In Name, Braver In Narrative

Rao Bahadur is a truly mind-bending cinematic experience. The film, headlined by Satya Dev, is a bold new experiment in Telugu cinema. Watching it feels as though the spirit of Malayalam cinema has found its way into Telugu filmmaking. The movie is highly experimental and has received widespread critical acclaim.

Despite being made on a grand scale, it hasn’t attracted large audiences in theatres. It is not yet available in a Hindi-dubbed version, but it proves that when filmmakers dare to experiment, they can create truly remarkable cinema.

Rao Bahadur Story

The film follows a man who behaves in strange and eccentric ways. He is terminally ill with liver cancer, and doctors have given him only four months to live. Surprisingly, he survives for more than a year, leaving even the doctors baffled. He has one final wish - to find out whether his son, who is no longer alive, was truly his biological child. How he uncovers this truth forms the crux of the story, which is best experienced in theatres.

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How Is the Film?

This is one of those films for which the term “mental cinema” fits perfectly because what unfolds on screen is beyond anything you might expect. Every scene feels unusual and different, making you feel as though you’ve never seen anything like it in a conventional film. That’s its biggest strength.

The film never becomes loud, nor does it rely on an overbearing background score to force emotional reactions. Even so, the story, along with its twists and turns, keeps you thoroughly engaged. At nearly 2 hours and 49 minutes, the runtime may feel a bit long for some viewers, but the screenplay is compelling enough to hold your attention throughout.

The film also features songs, with the protagonist dressed in bizarre costumes and performing quirky dance sequences that are surprisingly entertaining. The climax is outstanding, delivering one shock after another and leaving you feeling that the ticket was worth every penny. While it may not become a major box-office success, it is likely to find a much larger audience once it arrives on OTT.

Performances

Satya Dev completely owns the role of Bhuvanam Ramappa Rao Bahadur. It’s hard to imagine anyone else playing the character. Whether portraying different stages of the character’s life or delivering his eccentric expressions, he is exceptional and remains the film’s biggest highlight.

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Vikas Muppala, as Dr Achari, Rao Bahadur’s friend, delivers a restrained yet impactful performance. Deepa Thomas, who plays Renuka, Rao Bahadur’s wife, is impressive in her role. Bala Parashar provides plenty of entertainment as Achamma, while Anand, as an IPS officer, also performs well.

Writing And Direction

The film is both written and directed by Venkatesh Maha, whose writing is outstanding. He proves that thinking differently can create fresh and fascinating cinematic experiences. His direction is equally strong, bringing the film’s unique world to life in a compelling manner.

Had the film been slightly shorter, it could have been even more impactful. Nevertheless, it remains a powerful and memorable cinematic experience.

Verdict

If you’re looking to watch something truly different, Rao Bahadur is definitely worth your time.