Raja Saab Review: Weak Story, Poor VFX Drag Down Prabhas Starrer

A few days ago, during the announcement of Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga called Prabhas “India’s biggest superstar.” That may be Vanga’s personal opinion, but Prabhas should take it seriously and avoid doing such poorly made films. In this movie, Sanjay Dutt hypnotises everyone—honestly, even if he had hypnotised me, I still wouldn’t be able to say this is a good film. Prabhas is called the Rebel Star; he should rebel against films like this and simply refuse to do them.

Story

Prabhas plays Raju, who lives with his grandmother suffering from memory loss. She is searching for her husband—Raju’s grandfather—and Raju is also trying to find him. Meanwhile, you, the viewer, keep searching for a story that never appears and never will.

How is the film?

Calling it a bad film wouldn’t be accurate—it’s far worse than that. Where do I go, where do I go, when this dialogue appears in the film, you start thinking the same. At one point, there’s a line: “Masterpiece idea, बाहर जाने का रास्ता वो देखो,” and perhaps the makers themselves knew what the audience would feel, which is why such relatable dialogues were included. In another scene, the grandmother says, “मुझमें और शक्ति नहीं है और मुसीबत नहीं झेल सकती में,” and that’s exactly how you feel while watching.

The first half is packed with so many slow-motion shots that it becomes irritating. At the beginning of the second half, you can’t even figure out what’s happening. The film has no head, no legs, no hands—nothing makes sense. In several scenes, the green screen is clearly visible, and the VFX are unbelievably poor. The songs only add to the frustration of an already irritated audience. Overall, the film tortures you for 3 hours and 3 minutes—and does so relentlessly.

Acting

Prabhas should not be doing films like this anymore. Initially, it feels like he has energy, but that energy is completely misused. In many places, he is turned into a cartoon. Sanjay Dutt should also stop taking up such roles; his overacting is on another level altogether. As for the rest of the cast, there’s nothing noteworthy to even discuss.

Writing and Direction

Maruthi had said that if people don’t like the film, they can come to his house—and he even shared his address. Now there’s a fear that angry fans might actually turn up. He should reflect on why he committed such a cinematic sin.

Final Verdict

Overall, do not watch this film.