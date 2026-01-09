Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentRaja Saab Review: Weak Story, Poor VFX Drag Down Prabhas Starrer

Raja Saab Review: Weak Story, Poor VFX Drag Down Prabhas Starrer

Raja Saab review: Prabhas’ horror comedy faces harsh criticism for weak story, poor VFX and messy direction. Read why viewers are calling it a disaster.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A few days ago, during the announcement of Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga called Prabhas “India’s biggest superstar.” That may be Vanga’s personal opinion, but Prabhas should take it seriously and avoid doing such poorly made films. In this movie, Sanjay Dutt hypnotises everyone—honestly, even if he had hypnotised me, I still wouldn’t be able to say this is a good film. Prabhas is called the Rebel Star; he should rebel against films like this and simply refuse to do them.

Story

Prabhas plays Raju, who lives with his grandmother suffering from memory loss. She is searching for her husband—Raju’s grandfather—and Raju is also trying to find him. Meanwhile, you, the viewer, keep searching for a story that never appears and never will.

How is the film?

Calling it a bad film wouldn’t be accurate—it’s far worse than that. Where do I go, where do I go, when this dialogue appears in the film, you start thinking the same. At one point, there’s a line: “Masterpiece idea, बाहर जाने का रास्ता वो देखो,” and perhaps the makers themselves knew what the audience would feel, which is why such relatable dialogues were included. In another scene, the grandmother says, “मुझमें और शक्ति नहीं है और मुसीबत नहीं झेल सकती में,” and that’s exactly how you feel while watching.

The first half is packed with so many slow-motion shots that it becomes irritating. At the beginning of the second half, you can’t even figure out what’s happening. The film has no head, no legs, no hands—nothing makes sense. In several scenes, the green screen is clearly visible, and the VFX are unbelievably poor. The songs only add to the frustration of an already irritated audience. Overall, the film tortures you for 3 hours and 3 minutes—and does so relentlessly.

Acting

Prabhas should not be doing films like this anymore. Initially, it feels like he has energy, but that energy is completely misused. In many places, he is turned into a cartoon. Sanjay Dutt should also stop taking up such roles; his overacting is on another level altogether. As for the rest of the cast, there’s nothing noteworthy to even discuss.

Writing and Direction

Maruthi had said that if people don’t like the film, they can come to his house—and he even shared his address. Now there’s a fear that angry fans might actually turn up. He should reflect on why he committed such a cinematic sin.

Final Verdict

Overall, do not watch this film.

Published at : 09 Jan 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raja Saab Review Raja Saab Movie Review Prabhas Raja Saab Review Raja Saab Rating Prabhas New Film Review Raja Saab Box Office Reaction Raja Saab Audience Response
View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement
Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘I’m Not Afraid’: 'Bloodied' Elderly Woman’s Defiance Goes Viral In Iran Protests: WATCH
‘I’m Not Afraid’: 'Bloodied' Elderly Woman’s Defiance Goes Viral In Iran Protests: WATCH
Cities
Mahua Moitra, Derek O’Brien Detained As TMC MPs Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Office Over ED Raids
Mahua Moitra, Derek O’Brien Detained As TMC MPs Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Office Over ED Raids
World
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Cities
Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops Below 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued
Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops Below 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued
Advertisement

Trending News

ABP Premium

Videos

Political News: AAP Lawmakers Protest Against BJP Amid Chaotic Delhi Assembly Sessions
Breaking News: Another Arrest Made in Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Case, Heavy Police Deployment in Old Delhi
Political News: TMC Accuses BJP of Misusing ED for Political Vendetta Ahead of Elections, Protests Erupt Across West Bengal
Big Political News: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Congress Over Denial of Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam
Breaking News: Heavy Security Deployed at Delhi’s Turkman Gate Ahead of Friday Prayers After Recent Clashes

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget