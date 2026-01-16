Rahu Ketu Review: A Clean Family Entertainer With Strong Comedy & Heart

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentRahu Ketu Review: A Clean Family Entertainer With Strong Comedy & Heart

Rahu Ketu review: A clean family entertainer with Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma. Strong comedy, good music, and a meaningful message make it ideal for kids.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

First things first — you can watch this film comfortably with your entire family. Second, definitely take your children along to introduce them to “uncle” Varun and Pulkit. Third, make sure you watch the film till the end because the real fun begins in the second half. And most importantly, this is not Fukrey 4. Just because Varun and Pulkit appear together, some Fukrey-style madness is bound to show up — but they also need to explore something new. Rahu Ketu is a different kind of film where, along with comedy, you get something fresh and meaningful.

Story

Rahu and Ketu are two friends who are considered unlucky. Wherever they go, people suffer losses. Just like the planets Rahu and Ketu — people believe they bring misfortune. But is that really true, or is it all part of some larger design by destiny? Then enters a girl who writes the fate of these two men. A corrupt police officer appears, a drug dealer enters the story — and what happens next is something you should experience on the big screen.

How Is the Film?

This is a completely clean, family-friendly film that should be watched with children. When Pulkit and Varun appear on screen as Rahu and Ketu, it’s genuinely entertaining. The film opens with a beautiful song sung by Piyush Mishra. The first half focuses on setting things up and may feel slow or slightly boring at places, but the second half more than makes up for it. You laugh, you’re entertained, you receive a message, and you also start wondering whether someone is really writing our destiny.

The music is a strong plus. The songs are well-placed and enjoyable, which is no surprise since the film is produced by music company B Live. Overall, the film leaves a smile on your face. Those who don’t enjoy intense films and want to take their kids to the theatre should book tickets immediately.

Acting

Pulkit Samrat looks like perfect hero material — great style, swagger, and solid acting. He even flaunts his six-pack by taking off his shirt, Salman Khan style. His comic timing is excellent, and the film proves he has immense talent and deserves bigger opportunities, which are already coming his way.

Varun Sharma is completely in his element. Just seeing him makes you laugh. His comic timing is flawless, and his chemistry with Pulkit is better than that of many lead pairs. There’s even a scene where the two will make you emotional.

Shalini Pandey performs very well and brings a distinct X-factor to the film. Watching and listening to Piyush Mishra is an experience in itself — his lines touch the heart. Amit Sial enters and steals the show like he did in Raid 2, delivering some laugh-out-loud moments. Chunky Panday impresses in a negative role, while Manu Rishi Chadha and Sumit Gulati also do a good job.

Writing and Direction

Vipul Vig’s writing is strong, though the first half could have been tighter. The direction is good overall, but trimming the film slightly would have made it even better.

Music

The music is impressive and manages to cover minor flaws in the film. Songs by Vikram Montrose, Taarsh Shrivastava, Abhijit Vaghani, and Abhinav Shekhar will make you tap your feet in your seat.

Final Verdict

A film best enjoyed with family and children.

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
