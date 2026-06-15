Raakh Review | Move Over, Paatal Lok - Ali Fazal’s Gritty Noir Leaves Other OTT Thrillers In The Dust

These days, OTT platforms are flooded with serial killer thrillers almost every week. Murders happen, the narrative keeps twisting until the very end, and suddenly a new “killer” is revealed. What once felt fresh and gripping now often feels repetitive and predictable. OTT seems to be going through the same oversaturated phase that cinema once did - too many releases, most of them average or underwhelming.

But Raakh stands apart as one of the strongest shows of the year. It experiments just enough while keeping things grounded and simple. Even if you guess parts of the story, the narrative never loses its hold on you. You might even think the story wraps up by the seventh episode, only for the final episode to completely shift your perspective and leave a lasting impact.

Story

Set in Delhi, the story begins with the disappearance of two children - siblings and the kids of an army officer - who were on their way to a radio station. As the Delhi Police begin their investigation, a series of murders complicates the case further.

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The central question becomes: who is behind these killings? Are they connected to the abduction of the children, or is there something even deeper at play? The answers unfold across this 8-episode Prime Video series.

How The Series Is

Raakh is a tightly written, brilliantly executed crime drama that can easily stand alongside Paatal Lok, especially given the shared creative team.

What makes the series work is its restraint. It doesn’t rely on loud background scores, exaggerated twists, or forced shock value. Instead, it leans on sharp writing, grounded storytelling, and consistently strong performances.

The recreation of 1978 Delhi is one of its biggest highlights - the buses, landline phones, watches, and vintage cars all come together to build an atmosphere that feels authentic and immersive.

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Rather than focusing solely on “who the killer is”, the series shifts attention to the psychology and process behind crime and investigation. It explores a time when forensic science was still in its early stages and even the concept of “forensics” was unfamiliar to most people. Watching the origins of modern investigative methods unfold adds a unique layer to the narrative.

Just when it feels like the story is complete by episode seven, the final episode lands with unexpected weight and emotional impact that lingers long after it ends.

Acting

Ali Fazal delivers one of his most controlled and impressive performances as Inspector Jai Prakash. This is not a stylised, heroic cop - it’s a grounded, honest officer simply trying to do his job. The role also marks a clear break from his Mirzapur image.

Aamir Bashir stands out as the grieving father of the missing children, delivering a deeply emotional performance that captures the unbearable pain of loss.

Sonali Bendre, despite limited screen time, leaves a strong impression as a mother dealing with trauma and helplessness.

Rakesh Bedi adds warmth and realism as Jai Prakash’s father, bringing in small but meaningful emotional moments.

Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav, as Babu and Rajjo, are genuinely unsettling antagonists. Their presence creates a lingering sense of dread, making them memorable modern-day OTT villains.

Anshul Chauhan performs solidly as a journalist, while Divya Sharma and Vivaan Sharma, playing Suman and Sahil - the missing children - deliver emotionally affecting performances that anchor the story’s core tragedy.

Writing & Direction

Written and directed by Anusha Nandakumar, Sandeep Saket, and Prosit Roy, the series succeeds because it prioritises storytelling over spectacle. Characters never overshadow the narrative; instead, everything serves the investigation and its emotional weight.

The writing stays focused, avoids unnecessary complications, and builds a crime drama that feels both intelligent and restrained - something that could easily be remembered as a benchmark in the genre.

Verdict

Raakh is a must-watch crime series - gripping, grounded, and emotionally impactful from start to finish.