‘Prahaar’ Review: Rajkummar Rao Commands Ajmal Kasab Trial, But The Film Loses Its Case

26/11. 2008. Mumbai.

Some nights refuse to end when the sun comes up.

In November 2008, a city that prides itself on never stopping was forced to hold its breath for nearly sixty hours. Dinner tables were left half-finished. Phones rang in empty rooms. Families stood outside hospitals and hotels, refreshing the news, waiting for a name to be read out, or not. Staff who could have fled stayed to guide strangers to safety. Doctors scrambled to save every life they could. Police officers walked towards gunfire. By the end, 164 people were dead, and thousands more would carry that night into every year that followed.

Nearly two decades on, the grief remains raw. Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story steps into that space with uncomfortable honesty. It answers questions many of us have carried since the attacks.

Why did India spend years proving Ajmal Amir Kasab (Lalit Prabhakar) guilty? Why keep a terrorist alive? Why did he deserve a lawyer at all? And more…

Rajkummar Rao, playing prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, answers them all.

How Is The Story?

The film opens with Nikam celebrating his win in the 1993 Bombay blasts case, where he secured Sanjay Dutt's conviction under the Arms Act, among others.

The film transitions to his daughter Sharvari Nikam’s (Pranali Ghogare) wedding day. As she calls her father for a family picture on stage, he receives a call. He learns about the Mumbai terror attacks and leaves the celebrations midway. He is glued to the news coverage. Soon after, he is appointed Special Public Prosecutor for the trial.

"You're not just representing Maharashtra; you're representing India," he is reminded. The line hangs over everything that follows.

Before the trial begins, Nikam observes: “Hamare waha aatankwadiyon ke lie sanwidhaan hai, unke waha kuch logo ke lie aatankwaad hi sanwidhaan hai.” [Here, we have a constitution for terrorists; where they come from, terrorism is the constitution for some people.]

From there, the film moves into the courtroom, where the trial of Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive, begins. His defence lawyer, Abbas Kazmi (Sikandar Kher), introduces Nikam to him as the "badshah" of the courts.

Kasab initially denies everything. He claims he was arrested on November 6 at Juhu Chowpatty, where he had gone only to catch a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan. Then comes the line that silences the courtroom.

“I am 17,” Kasab had claimed.

Kazmi cites the Juvenile Justice Act and demands that proceedings end. The court rejects it, and Nikam pushes for an ossification test. It puts Kasab at roughly 21.

The legal climb has barely begun. The defence examines inconsistencies between FIRs and police testimonies, and flawed investigations, including overworked doctors conducting CT scans instead of full autopsies and rushing medical reports. It follows these hurdles until Kasab finally decides to confess.

What Works?

Several moments hit with visceral power. In one, Kasab hears the azaan echo inside the jail and is told it is Eid. Bewildered, he asks: “India mein Eid manane ki ijazat hai?” [Is celebrating Eid permitted in India?]

In another, Kasab is shown the corpses of his dead co-conspirators, some charred, one missing an eye. He - the man who killed so many innocent people - cannot stomach the sight and visibly trembles.

Nikam’s stand before the judge is equally compelling. We are all taught that “Justice delayed is justice denied,” he says, but we forget that “Justice hurried is justice buried.” He says this while rejecting Kasab’s calculated partial confession.

In that confession, Kasab claims: “Jihad kro, paisa dega.” [Do Jihad, they said, they'll give money.] He says he was brainwashed and trained to kill but dreamed of working in films in India. He claims he only fired in the air while Abu Ismail fired at police near Cama Hospital, and that he never shot anyone. “Police took me out of the car and started beating me. I was in the hospital when I woke up.”

The emotional peak comes when a 10-year-old survivor testifies against Kasab. It is Prahaar at its most heart-wrenching, confronting us with childhoods shattered by terror. Another such moment comes when Kazmi asks her to show her wound, apparently believing she is lying, only for her to reveal it.

On the defence side, Kazmi faces hostility from sections of his own community for taking the case, yet holds his ground because “anyone, accused of any crime, is innocent until proven guilty”. He loses his composure when hundreds of eyewitness statements are submitted as affidavits rather than being cross-examined. The court admonishes him, then terminates his appointment for non-cooperation.

When Nikam urges him to stay for the nation’s sake, Kazmi retorts that he is defending Kasab’s legal rights, not his atrocities. He reminds Nikam that on Day 1, he called him a “terrorist lawyer” - a label he suggests stemmed from his Muslim name.

Finally, Nikam’s closing argument. It soars, and it stays with you.

What Doesn't Work?

Just after the 10-year-old's devastating testimony, when the drama finds its emotional anchor, the screenplay detours. Instead of staying in the courtroom, it keeps retreating to Nikam’s home, to his wife Jyoti (Wamiqa Gabbi), son Aniket (Ritvik Sahore) and the barely seen daughter Sharvari.

Each cut back to domestic drama drains the tension and gives the film a stop-start rhythm that undercuts its own momentum.

Performances

When Rajkummar Rao is on screen, you cannot look away. You want him to keep arguing, to deliver one more line, to hold the courtroom in his grip. He never sounds like he is delivering a dialogue. His physical mannerisms, though, occasionally feel over-calibrated.

Sikandar Kher is effective. When Kher grills police officers, forensic photographers and traumatised witnesses, he genuinely infuriates you, which says a lot about how well he plays him.

Wamiqa Gabbi does solid work within a supportive-wife role, and Ashish Vidyarthi brings authority and dignity to Justice ML Tahaliyani.

Verdict

A film about 26/11 deserved a tighter edit, without wandering into Nikam’s personal life after every court session. Still, Prahaar succeeds in parts, and writer Sumit Roy deserves credit for that.

As the lights come up and the theatre empties, you realise that night never fully left any of us, whether we lived it, watched it, or only grew up in its shadow.