‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ Review: Is Saying ‘No’ A Crime? Mrunal Thakur’s Courtroom Drama Forces The Question

Pooja Meri Jaan opens with a play depicting the final scene of Romeo and Juliet, and takes you back to your school days. Romeo drinks the poison, believing his Juliet is dead. She awakens to find him lifeless and, unable to imagine a life without him, drives a dagger into her own heart. Their tragedy has endured through generations because their love was real, mutual and unbreakable - even in death.

Then the applause fades and the real story begins.

Unlike Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers, Pooja Meri Jaan walks into far darker territory. A one-sided love gone wrong. She goes about her life, blissfully unaware. He is certain they belong together, and he will stop at nothing to turn his delusion into her reality.

How Is The Story?

Aniket Shrivastava (Vikram Singh Chauhan) has spent five years consumed by an unrequited passion for Pooja Dogra (Mrunal Thakur). He operates with the terrifying logic of real-world stalkers - much like Ricardo López, who spent months building an intricate fantasy world around singer Björk through hundreds of video diaries dedicated to a woman who barely knew he existed.

One fine day, at the end of their play, Aniket makes his obsession public. He stops the audience from leaving and launches into a grand proposal to his real-life Juliet. Pooja never says yes, yet somehow a ring ends up on her finger. He didn’t hear a no, so to him, it’s a yes.

Backstage, Pooja rejects him directly. When he desperately asks what he should do without her, an exhausted Pooja tells him to go to hell. In a tragic twist, this is the one time he actually listens to her.

That is where the true nightmare unfolds. Pooja is instantly villainised and dragged into judicial custody (reminds me of the media witch-hunts and trial-by-public-opinion seen during the Rhea Chakraborty case). Her boyfriend promises to stand by her side, but even his faith begins to erode under public scrutiny.

The most painful betrayals come from those closest to her. Her theatre confidante (who later becomes her lawyer), Sana Mehfooz (Huma Qureshi), doesn’t fully buy her innocence. She offered the cold comfort that Pooja “could have handled it better”.

In the courtroom, Jatin Trivedi (Vijay Raaz) is the prosecutor - a dogmatic men’s rights crusader who weaponises basic social interactions against her. His argument is frighteningly familiar: She leaned on his shoulder, she was friendly, she sent heart emojis - so she lost her right to say “no”. He tears her character apart in a courtroom assault that echoes the systemic misogyny.

Stripped of bail and branded with damaging labels like “Pooja jaisi ladki”, she stands utterly isolated. Will she walk free, or will she - like the tragic protagonist in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar - pay the ultimate price for a crime she never committed?

Performances

Mrunal Thakur is wonderfully convincing as a helpless young woman, never in love, often confused. That confusion is the heart of the role, and you can see it on her face in every scene.

Vikram Singh Chauhan plays the obsessed lover who is content just to be her friend, anything to stay close to her. He gets under your skin in the right way.

Vijay Raaz is, as always, reliably good. At times you pity him, as a man who seems lost in this internet-first generation. Then the subtle hints of misogyny creep in, and the pity curdles into dislike.

Huma Qureshi is, as ever, excellent. When she is furious, you feel it without a word spoken, and when she is calm, you feel that too. Her character grows on you, and you like her most.

Verdict

Pooja Meri Jaan underscores how easily a woman’s consent is reinterpreted, ignored, or weaponised against her. While the film stumbles over a few melodrama clichés, its central question leaves you with a thought. When a woman says “no”, why does the world keep looking for a “yes”?