OG Movie Review: Pawan Kalyan’s Swag And Stardom Light Up This Mass Entertainer

Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest Telugu superstars, and his fans are nothing short of obsessed with him. Just a glimpse of him on screen is enough to make the audience erupt in whistles and applause. OG is a film that celebrates this very superstardom. The way Pawan Kalyan has been presented in this movie is electrifying—so much so that not only his die-hard fans but even regular viewers will find themselves clapping at his dialogues and larger-than-life moments.

There’s a scene where a gangster says, “After killing OG, return this gun so it can be displayed in a museum as the one that killed Gambhira.” In another moment, when a cop tells OG he has grown old, he replies with a roaring analogy: “In the jungle, a lion runs at 60 miles per hour, a deer at 90. But the lion still catches the deer because of fear.”

These lines perfectly capture the aura and dominance of Pawan Kalyan in OG. He overshadows everything else—the story, the screenplay—because the sheer power of his on-screen presence keeps you hooked.

Released in Telugu and dubbed for Hindi theatres, OG is a film designed for mass entertainment.

Story: A Tale of Gangsters and Family Ties

OG follows the story of Ojas Gambhira, aka OG (Pawan Kalyan), who left Mumbai 15 years ago. But things take a turn when a mysterious container arrives in Mumbai, hidden by Satya Dada (Prakash Raj). Enter Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi), who wants to get his hands on it, leading to a full-blown gang war.

The film also explores OG’s family, his bond with Satya Dada’s family, and the eventual clash between OG and Omi Bhau. While the basic storyline is predictable, it’s the presentation and treatment that make it worth watching on the big screen.

Performance: Pawan Kalyan Shines Bright

This movie is a full-blown tribute to Pawan Kalyan’s stardom. His style, swag, and charisma are unmatched—he sets the screen on fire in every frame. Emraan Hashmi, despite limited screen time, makes a strong impact as the menacing gangster. Prakash Raj delivers yet another solid performance, as always.

Priyanka Mohan, playing OG’s wife, looks charming, while Sriya Reddy impresses in a fiery role—when she picks up a gun, she steals the scene. Arjun Das also delivers a commendable performance.

Direction & Technical Aspects

Directed by Sujeeth, OG is visually stunning. The cinematography is top-notch, the action scenes are stylishly choreographed, and there are multiple moments where audiences can’t help but whistle and cheer.

While the writing is decent but lacks depth, Sujeeth knows exactly how to present a superstar like Pawan Kalyan. The story may be average or even weak in parts, but the execution keeps you entertained.

Final Verdict

OG is a mass entertainer through and through—a film made for Pawan Kalyan fans and lovers of larger-than-life cinema. It celebrates his superstardom with style, power, and plenty of whistle-worthy moments. Even with its story shortcomings, the film works because of its energy and Pawan Kalyan’s electrifying presence.