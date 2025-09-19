Nishaanchi Review: Anurag Kashyap’s Rustic Saga Marks A Star-Making Debut For Aaishvary Thackeray

Whenever Anurag Kashyap makes a film, expectations run sky-high. Known for giving Indian cinema unforgettable films and fresh talent, Kashyap has now launched Aaishvary Thackeray — from the Thackeray family — in a gritty Kanpur-based drama. The trailer created a solid buzz, and the film doesn’t disappoint in delivering strong performances, sharp dialogues, and a rustic vibe.

Story: Two Brothers, One Dark Past

At the heart of the film are twin brothers Bablu and Dablu — much like a Ram Aur Shyam tale with a Kashyap twist. Bablu works loyally for local gangster Ambika Prasad, while Dablu, timid and fearful, fails miserably at learning the art of goondaism. Their mother detests Ambika, hinting at a bitter past. Why Bablu calls him “chacha” and follows his every order slowly unravels, leading to a powerful reveal and setting the stage for part two of the story.

This is Kashyap in his element — raw, authentic, and unafraid to show the dust and sweat of Kanpur streets. The film delivers punchy dialogues, outstanding performances, and foot-tapping local music. But, at nearly three hours long, it does test your patience, especially during an overextended flashback. Still, Aaishvary Thackeray's energy lights up the screen, making you sit up every time he appears. While the narrative feels a little thin at first, the promise of a sequel adds weight.

Performances: Aaishvary Thackeray Is The Surprise Package

For a debut, Aaishvary Thackeray impresses big time. His double role brings out contrasting shades that many seasoned actors struggle with. Vedika Pinto adds charm as the “Madhuri Dixit of Kanpur,” Monica Panwar makes a lasting impact as the mother, and Vineet Singh delivers power as always. Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also elevate the story with their strong performances.

Kashyap’s Direction & The Music

Anurag Kashyap makes Kanpur a character in itself. The dialogues are steeped in local flavor, and the direction keeps the world believable and raw. The music, crafted by Anurag Saikia, Manan Bharadwaj, Aaishvary Thackeray, and Dhruv Ghanekar, is another win — catchy, earthy, and mood-setting.

Final Word: Worth The Watch For Kashyap Fans

Yes, it’s long. Yes, it could have been crisper. But this is a film worth experiencing for its performances and Kashyap’s vision. And above all, it marks a stellar debut for Aaishvary Thackeray — one that makes you curious to see what he does next.