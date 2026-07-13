Moana Review | Hollywood Loves Remakes Too, But This One Feels Completely Unnecessary

It’s not just Bollywood that’s obsessed with remakes - Hollywood is equally fond of revisiting old hits. Moana is a live-action remake of Disney’s 2016 animated blockbuster, replacing animation with real actors. However, after watching the film, it feels like this remake never really needed to exist. It’s almost identical to the original, leaving viewers who have already seen the animated version wondering why it was made in the first place.

Moana Story

The story follows Moana, a young girl who lives on the island of Motunui and is determined to protect her people. Her father forbids her from venturing into the ocean for a reason, but one day she secretly sets sail on a dangerous journey.

ALSO READ| Evil Dead Burn Review | Intense, Gory And Not For The Faint Of Heart

Her mission is to find the demigod Maui. Why does she need to find him? What is the Heart of Te Fiti, and how is it connected to her island? The answers unfold as the story progresses.

How Is The Film?

In one sentence: this is an unnecessary remake. The film offers almost nothing that wasn’t already present in the 2016 animated classic. If there are no meaningful creative additions, it’s hard to justify remaking it in live action.

The production design is decent; the 3D effects don’t leave much of an impact, the songs remain enjoyable, and the storytelling works well enough. The biggest issue, however, is that audiences have already experienced all of this before. Since the film brings virtually nothing new to the table, it leaves viewers feeling short-changed.

ALSO READ| Ikka Review: Akshaye Khanna Brings Dhurandhar Swagger; Sunny Deol Roars Like Old Times

If you’ve already watched the original animated Moana, this remake is likely to disappoint. However, if you’re new to the story, it’s a perfectly enjoyable family watch. Families often look for films that offer clean entertainment without objectionable content, and in that regard, Moana delivers. But if you’re a longtime Disney fan familiar with the franchise, this live-action adaptation may feel like a missed opportunity.

Performances

Dwayne Johnson is one of the film’s biggest strengths. His comic timing is excellent, and although Maui is a light-hearted character, he remains an integral part of the story while providing plenty of entertainment.

Catherine Laga’aia is charming as Moana and breathes life into the character. Her performance makes you want to join her on the adventure. Rena Owen delivers a solid performance, while John Tui is equally impressive. Overall, the cast does justice to their respective roles.

Writing And Direction

The film is written by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller and directed by Thomas Kail. The screenplay offers very little that’s new, largely recreating what audiences have already seen in the animated film. The direction is competent, but the film is likely to appeal only to viewers who haven’t watched the original Moana.

Verdict

Overall, Moana is an average film. It’s worth a one-time watch if you’re experiencing the story for the first time or are looking for wholesome family entertainment. For fans of the original animated classic, however, this remake offers little reason to return to Motunui.