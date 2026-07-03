Minions & Monsters Review | Yellow, Is It Fun You’re Looking For? Because This Isn’t Quite It

Minions & Monsters doesn’t quite live up to the high standards set by its predecessors. While the film has its share of fun moments, it ultimately feels underwhelming compared to the earlier entries in the franchise. Although it’s primarily made for children, the previous Minions films struck a perfect balance by offering plenty of laughs and clever humour for adults as well. That’s what made the franchise so universally appealing.

This time, however, the magic seems to be missing. The animation remains visually appealing, and the Minions still deliver a few genuinely funny moments, but the overall entertainment factor falls short of expectations. Instead of the nonstop fun the series is known for, the film offers only occasional laughs, making it feel like you’re getting only half the experience you signed up for. While it’s enjoyable in parts, the overall package lacks the energy, wit, and charm that made the earlier films so memorable.

Minions & Monsters Story

The story begins in a film history museum, where visitors are told the tale of the Minions, James, and Henry. They learn how the Minions spent years searching for the perfect master, but accidentally ended up causing the death of every master they served. Eventually, they arrive in Hollywood, where they unintentionally create chaos on a movie set.

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While the director is furious, the producers are amused by the Minions’ antics and decide to cast them in films. At the time, silent movies were popular, but once sound became a part of filmmaking, the Minions lost their jobs. What they do next, and how they decide to make a film of their own, forms the main plot of the movie.

How Is The Film?

The first half is largely devoted to setting up the story. Much of it revolves around the Minions repeatedly causing the demise of their masters, and the film doesn’t truly get to its central plot until around that point. There are a few entertaining moments that genuinely make you laugh, and the animation is decent, but it never reaches the level audiences usually expect from a Minions film.

The second half finally focuses on the main storyline, but even then, the entertainment factor doesn’t improve significantly. There are a handful of funny scenes, but the laughs are too few and far between. For a film like this, especially one that’s only 90 minutes long, you expect constant fun and energy. Instead, it only manages to entertain in brief stretches.

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Children may still find the movie reasonably enjoyable, but even they might not love it as much as the earlier films, especially given the wide variety of animated content available today. Overall, it’s an average family film that you can watch with kids if you’re looking for something light and already planning a trip to the theatre.

Voice Acting

Since this is an animated film, voice performances play an important role. Pyric Coffin does an excellent job as the voice of the Minions, delivering funny expressions and energetic performances that make the character enjoyable. Trey Parker also performs well as Gumi, bringing charm and personality to the role. Alison Cheney voices Olivia, the museum tour guide, and adds plenty of humour and entertainment with an engaging performance. The rest of the voice cast also delivers solid work, making the film pleasant to listen to.

Writing And Direction

The film is written by Brian Lynch and Pyric Coffin, with Pyric Coffin also directing. The writing feels weaker than in previous entries and gives the impression that the film exists mainly to extend the franchise rather than to tell a fresh, compelling story. The direction is decent, and as expected from a Hollywood animated production, the animation quality remains good.

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Verdict

Overall, Minions & Monsters is a weaker entry than the earlier films in the franchise. It has a few entertaining moments, but it lacks the consistent humour and excitement that audiences have come to expect from the Minions.