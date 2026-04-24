Michael Review: Music-Driven Biopic That Brings King Of Pop Back To Life

The film Michael brings the life of the legendary King of Pop to the big screen in a way that feels engaging and emotionally steady. It highlights how Michael Jackson believed music had the power to unite people and not just serve as a commercial success. The movie emphasises his passion for using music as a force for social influence and positive change.

Story

The story opens in 1966 in Gary, Indiana, where Joseph Jackson lives with his five sons and forms the musical group known as the Jackson 5. Among the siblings, young Michael quickly stands out due to his extraordinary talent. His potential catches the attention of a music label, leading him toward early fame. However, success brings complications as Michael begins to pursue an independent path away from the group. The film carefully traces this transition without rushing into later controversies, leaving parts of his life for possible future storytelling.

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Film Maintains Engagement Throughout

With a runtime of around two hours and nine minutes, the film manages to keep viewers invested regardless of their familiarity with Michael Jackson’s life. It explores his difficult upbringing, emotional isolation, and intense dedication to music. His father’s strict mindset and belief that winners and losers are defined by success adds emotional weight to the narrative. The movie also subtly touches on racial challenges faced by Michael in America, encouraging reflection without becoming overly dramatic.

The storytelling remains focused on his artistic journey, avoiding unnecessary distractions. While some questions remain unanswered by the end, the film intentionally leaves space for future instalments, suggesting that his story is far from complete.

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Performances Bring Legend To Life

The biggest highlight of the film is Jaafar Jackson, who plays Michael Jackson. Being the son of Jermaine Jackson, he brings a natural resemblance and emotional depth to the role. His performance is so convincing that he seems to embody Michael rather than merely portray him. He captures the singer’s expressions, energy, and stage presence with impressive precision.

Young Michael’s role, played by Juliano Logan McIntyre, also stands out with strong emotional impact. Colman Domingo delivers a powerful performance as the strict and demanding father, while Nia Long shines as Michael’s mother, portraying warmth and support. Miles Teller, as Michael’s manager, adds further strength to the cast with a notable performance.

Direction, Music, And Overall Impact

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, the film maintains a steady narrative flow without getting distracted by controversies or unnecessary dramatisation. The focus remains on Michael’s growth, challenges, and rise in the music industry.

Music is the heart of the film. Iconic tracks like Beat It, Billie Jean, Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’, and Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough recreate the magic of Michael Jackson’s performances. The concert sequences are especially immersive, giving audiences the feeling of being part of a live show.

For fans of Michael Jackson and lovers of musical biopics, Michael offers a visually engaging and musically rich experience that celebrates the journey of an extraordinary artist.