Matka King Review: Vijay Varma’s Latest Is 2026’s Biggest OTT Disappointment

Vijay Varma is a well-known name in the world of OTT, known for consistently delivering remarkable performances. In fact, it was OTT platforms that brought him widespread recognition. He is an actor who usually immerses himself completely in his characters. However, in this web series, he seems to miss the mark. Matka King turns out to be one of Vijay Varma’s most boring series so far. The series, released on Amazon Prime Video, feels completely flat, lacking excitement or engagement, almost as if it were made just for the sake of making it.

Story

The story revolves around an ordinary working man living in Mumbai with his wife and child. He is also responsible for his brother, whose reckless behaviour only adds to his burdens. With a low salary and rising expenses, life becomes increasingly difficult. Initially, he runs a betting operation for his boss, but later he starts running it for himself and eventually becomes the “Matka King”. This journey is depicted across eight episodes in the series on Prime Video.

How Is The Series?

The series feels boring from start to finish. Stories about an ordinary man rising to become a crime boss have been seen many times before, and this one does not offer anything new. While the setting is somewhat fresh, showing old-era Bombay, the pace is extremely slow and tests the viewer’s patience. There isn’t a single twist that truly surprises you, nor any memorable dialogue that leaves an impact. The story clearly lacks the drama and intensity it needs. The series is also unnecessarily stretched, with each episode running about 45 minutes, yet none feel particularly engaging. It’s difficult to connect with any of the characters, and emotionally, the series fails to resonate. Overall, it feels like a complete waste of time.

Acting

Vijay Varma is undoubtedly a talented actor, but his performance here feels dull and underwhelming. Usually, he lights up the screen, but in this series it feels as though he has toned down his own intensity. Sai Tamhankar performs her role well and is one of the few characters viewers might connect with. Kritika Kamra doesn’t leave much of an impression. Siddharth Jadhav, however, delivers a strong performance and at times feels like the true hero of the series. Jamie Lever also does a good job, while Gulshan Grover plays a role similar to many he has portrayed before.

Writing And Direction

The series is written by Nagraj Manjule along with Ashish Aryan and Abhay Koranne, and Manjule himself has directed it. However, the writing lacks excitement and engagement. It hardly feels like a project from the filmmaker behind acclaimed works like Sairat and Jhund. The series never truly connects with the audience, and the familiar storyline is not presented in a fresh or compelling way.

Conclusion

Overall, Matka King feels stretched, slow, and uninspiring, ultimately turning into a series that feels like a waste of time.





