Masti 4 Review: Neither Naughty Nor Funny — Just Plain Boring

Masti 4 Review: Neither Naughty Nor Funny — Just Plain Boring

"Masti 4" disappoints, failing to deliver the expected double-meaning humor and entertainment. The plot, involving husbands seeking a "Love Visa," lacks engaging content and comedy.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Masti as a franchise comes with certain expectations: double-meaning jokes, over-the-top comedy, and guilty-pleasure entertainment meant for a specific audience. Even those who call it “cringe” secretly enjoy the madness at times.

Director Milap Zaveri’s previous outing Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was a blockbuster, leading fans to believe that after “Deewaniyat” and “Hewaniyat,” this film would take things up a notch. Unfortunately, Masti 4 delivers neither—just sheer boredom.

Story: Three Husbands, One ‘Love Visa’, Zero Entertainment

The story revolves around the three heroes—Riteish, Vivek, and Aftab—who are frustrated with their wives. Their friends Arshad and Nora introduce them to a concept called the “Love Visa,” a one-week pass that allows husbands to do anything they want. What happens next? Honestly, nothing worth watching on the big screen.

How the Film Is: No Comedy, No Shock Value, Not Even Fun

The makers and actors probably knew the film would be trolled. Even then, such films usually cater to a niche audience that expects at least some cheap laughs. But Masti 4 doesn’t offer even that.

The film begins on a confusing note, and you can’t make sense of what’s happening. The jokes evoke neither laughter nor irritation. The second half brings a few mildly amusing moments, but nowhere near enough to save the film.

Several cuts have been made, and even the dialogues from the trailer’s opening scene were changed—making one wonder what the point of an A-certificate was. This isn’t an adult comedy, it isn’t cringe, it isn’t outrageous—it’s just… nothing. Only the music and locations are somewhat decent. Overall, this film is a complete waste of time.

Performances: Actors Try, But the Writing Fails Them

Riteish tries hard to inject life into this lifeless script, but even he can’t salvage it. Aftab delivers the best performance among the cast. Vivek seems to overact in several scenes, while Tusshar Kapoor’s presence feels unnecessary. The three leading ladies also deliver strictly average performances.

Writing & Direction: The Weakest Links

The writing is extremely poor—neither funny nor engaging. The film fails to evoke any emotion, be it laughter or irritation. Milap Zaveri’s direction is equally weak. Adult comedy isn’t the problem; a poorly made adult comedy definitely is.

Final Verdict

Masti 4 will leave you bored and disappointed.

 

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Riteish Deshmukh Vivek Oberoi Masti 4' Masti 4 Review
