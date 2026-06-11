Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentMain Vaapas Aaunga Review | Imtiaz Ali Reminds Us That Maps Change With Partition, But Heart’s ‘Geography’ Stays Put

Main Vaapas Aaunga Review | Imtiaz Ali Reminds Us That Maps Change With Partition, But Heart’s ‘Geography’ Stays Put

Main Vaapas Aaunga, at its heart, tells the story of a 95-year-old man carrying a lifelong burden of love and memory.

By : Amit Bhatia | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Imtiaz Ali film. That’s exactly what appears on screen in Hindi at the beginning of the movie, and by the time the film ends, you genuinely feel that this is unmistakably an Imtiaz Ali creation. There is a popular meme about the filmmaker that says people ignore his films when they are released and later call them masterpieces. Something similar happened with Tamasha, which gained appreciation years after its release. This time, however, audiences should not wait as Imtiaz Ali presents a unique form of love, the love of a 95-year-old man and a romance that transcends borders in his latest. 

Love Story Of A 94-Year-Old

The film follows a 95-year-old man, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who is determined to travel to Sargodha in Pakistan. After suffering a brain stroke, he struggles to communicate clearly, leaving his family unable to understand what he wants. His grandson, played by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from abroad and tries to decipher the meaning behind his grandfather’s words. It becomes clear that something unresolved continues to trouble the elderly man and is preventing him from finding peace. What that secret is forms the emotional core of the film, and discovering it is best left to audiences in theatres.

ALSO READ| The Narmada Story Review | When State Turns A Deaf Ear, Tribal Mother’s Roar Becomes Sound Of Justice

How Is The Film?

In one sentence, this is quintessentially an Imtiaz Ali film. The director explores love from a perspective rarely seen in cinema, that of a 95-year-old man nearing the end of his life. The film also portrays the pain and trauma of Partition with sensitivity and emotional depth.

As the story progresses, viewers witness a form of love that feels profound and timeless. The film takes its audience on a reflective journey and never rushes through its narrative. Flashbacks are woven seamlessly into present-day scenes, creating some beautifully crafted moments.

The music may not currently dominate playlists, but within the film, it works exceptionally well. At nearly two hours and forty-five minutes, the film is undeniably slow-paced and lengthy. While this may not appeal to everyone, it is also an essential part of the film’s identity. Not every film is made for every audience. Unlike Tamasha, which many found difficult to connect with initially, this film communicates its emotions in a more direct and accessible manner.

ALSO READ| Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Review| Varun Dhawan’s Film Is ‘Expecting’ Chaos And ‘Delivering’ Exactly That

Those who appreciate Imtiaz Ali’s style of filmmaking are likely to find this a deeply rewarding experience. Even viewers unfamiliar with his work may find themselves moved by the intensity and sincerity of the love story at its heart. The film’s only significant drawback is its pace and runtime, though some may see these qualities as strengths rather than weaknesses.

Performances Win Hearts

Naseeruddin Shah is the soul of the film. His performance is extraordinary, and he breathes life into every scene and every line of dialogue. His portrayal is likely to remind audiences why he remains one of India’s finest actors.

Diljit Dosanjh delivers a measured and nuanced performance. His character is caught between respecting his family’s wishes and fulfilling his grandfather’s final desire, and he handles that balance with remarkable restraint.

Sharvari impresses with a mature and convincing performance, and Vedang Raina showcases considerable talent in a challenging role at an early stage in his career. Danish Pandor also contributes strongly to the film, and Rajat Kapoor is effective in his role. Banita Sandhu performs well as Diljit’s girlfriend, and Anjana Sukhani makes an impact despite limited screen time. Every actor feels perfectly cast, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra once again demonstrates his exceptional eye for talent.

Writing And Direction

The screenplay has been written by Imtiaz Ali and Naynika Mahtani, with Ali also directing the film. The filmmaker takes creative risks in both the writing and direction, and those experiments ultimately become one of the film's greatest strengths.

Cinema should be celebrated when it attempts something fresh and different, and Imtiaz Ali remains one of the few filmmakers who continue to create stories in a style that is uniquely their own. This film is another example of that commitment to originality.

Music

Although none of the songs has become major chartbusters, AR Rahman’s music elevates the film considerably. The soundtrack complements the mood and emotional tone to make several scenes even more impactful.

Verdict

This is a film worth watching. It offers a moving exploration of love, memory, loss, and longing, while showcasing some exceptional performances and thoughtful filmmaking. For viewers willing to embrace its leisurely pace, the film delivers a rewarding and emotionally resonant experience.

Published at : 11 Jun 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Naseeruddin Shah Movie Review Sharvari ENtertainment News Vedang Raina Main Vaapas Aaunga
View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement
Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Main Vaapas Aaunga Review | Imtiaz Ali Reminds Us That Maps Change With Partition, But Heart’s ‘Geography’ Stays Put
Main Vaapas Aaunga Review | Imtiaz Ali Reminds Us That Maps Change With Partition, But Heart’s ‘Geography’ Stays Put
Entertainment
Divyanka Tripathi’s Twin Sons Receive Special Blessings; Vivek Dahiya Joins Celebration
Divyanka Tripathi’s Twin Sons Receive Special Blessings; Vivek Dahiya Joins Celebration
Entertainment
'Work Was Getting Hampered': Founder Defends Sacking Himanshu Jangra After 'Rs 370 Biryani' Remark
'Work Was Getting Hampered': Founder Defends Sacking Himanshu Jangra After 'Rs 370 Biryani' Remark
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif Is Not Making Her OTT Debut, Industry Source Clarifies
Katrina Kaif Is Not Making Her OTT Debut, Industry Source Clarifies
Advertisement

Trending News

Videos

Breaking: Three Indian Crew Members Confirmed Dead After U.S. Strike Near Strait of Hormuz
Breaking: Gym Owner Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Haryana’s Hansi, Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claim Emerges
Politics: Prakash Chik Baraik Says Public Mandate Prompted His Rajya Sabha Resignation
Political Row: NDA Allies Defend BJP Strategy as Opposition Targets Outreach Ahead of UP Polls
Political: Four TMC Women MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav, Fresh Defection Speculation Rocks Party

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget