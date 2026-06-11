Main Vaapas Aaunga Review | Imtiaz Ali Reminds Us That Maps Change With Partition, But Heart’s ‘Geography’ Stays Put

Imtiaz Ali film. That’s exactly what appears on screen in Hindi at the beginning of the movie, and by the time the film ends, you genuinely feel that this is unmistakably an Imtiaz Ali creation. There is a popular meme about the filmmaker that says people ignore his films when they are released and later call them masterpieces. Something similar happened with Tamasha, which gained appreciation years after its release. This time, however, audiences should not wait as Imtiaz Ali presents a unique form of love, the love of a 95-year-old man and a romance that transcends borders in his latest.

Love Story Of A 94-Year-Old

The film follows a 95-year-old man, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who is determined to travel to Sargodha in Pakistan. After suffering a brain stroke, he struggles to communicate clearly, leaving his family unable to understand what he wants. His grandson, played by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from abroad and tries to decipher the meaning behind his grandfather’s words. It becomes clear that something unresolved continues to trouble the elderly man and is preventing him from finding peace. What that secret is forms the emotional core of the film, and discovering it is best left to audiences in theatres.

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How Is The Film?

In one sentence, this is quintessentially an Imtiaz Ali film. The director explores love from a perspective rarely seen in cinema, that of a 95-year-old man nearing the end of his life. The film also portrays the pain and trauma of Partition with sensitivity and emotional depth.

As the story progresses, viewers witness a form of love that feels profound and timeless. The film takes its audience on a reflective journey and never rushes through its narrative. Flashbacks are woven seamlessly into present-day scenes, creating some beautifully crafted moments.

The music may not currently dominate playlists, but within the film, it works exceptionally well. At nearly two hours and forty-five minutes, the film is undeniably slow-paced and lengthy. While this may not appeal to everyone, it is also an essential part of the film’s identity. Not every film is made for every audience. Unlike Tamasha, which many found difficult to connect with initially, this film communicates its emotions in a more direct and accessible manner.

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Those who appreciate Imtiaz Ali’s style of filmmaking are likely to find this a deeply rewarding experience. Even viewers unfamiliar with his work may find themselves moved by the intensity and sincerity of the love story at its heart. The film’s only significant drawback is its pace and runtime, though some may see these qualities as strengths rather than weaknesses.

Performances Win Hearts

Naseeruddin Shah is the soul of the film. His performance is extraordinary, and he breathes life into every scene and every line of dialogue. His portrayal is likely to remind audiences why he remains one of India’s finest actors.

Diljit Dosanjh delivers a measured and nuanced performance. His character is caught between respecting his family’s wishes and fulfilling his grandfather’s final desire, and he handles that balance with remarkable restraint.

Sharvari impresses with a mature and convincing performance, and Vedang Raina showcases considerable talent in a challenging role at an early stage in his career. Danish Pandor also contributes strongly to the film, and Rajat Kapoor is effective in his role. Banita Sandhu performs well as Diljit’s girlfriend, and Anjana Sukhani makes an impact despite limited screen time. Every actor feels perfectly cast, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra once again demonstrates his exceptional eye for talent.

Writing And Direction

The screenplay has been written by Imtiaz Ali and Naynika Mahtani, with Ali also directing the film. The filmmaker takes creative risks in both the writing and direction, and those experiments ultimately become one of the film's greatest strengths.

Cinema should be celebrated when it attempts something fresh and different, and Imtiaz Ali remains one of the few filmmakers who continue to create stories in a style that is uniquely their own. This film is another example of that commitment to originality.

Music

Although none of the songs has become major chartbusters, AR Rahman’s music elevates the film considerably. The soundtrack complements the mood and emotional tone to make several scenes even more impactful.

Verdict

This is a film worth watching. It offers a moving exploration of love, memory, loss, and longing, while showcasing some exceptional performances and thoughtful filmmaking. For viewers willing to embrace its leisurely pace, the film delivers a rewarding and emotionally resonant experience.