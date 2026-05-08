Lukkhe Web Series Review: King, Raashii Khanna Can't Quite Save ‘Lukkhe’ From Its ‘Udta Punjab’ Shadow

These days, making a web series has become as easy for some people as making instant noodles. Just add gangsters, drugs, abusive language, weak police officers, and if you want to give it a slightly different flavour, throw in a rapper. That’s it, another attempt to fool the audience is ready. The same story is being shown so many times that OTT platforms themselves are starting to feel boring. The day is not far when people may stop buying OTT subscriptions altogether because streaming platforms are slowly turning into dumping grounds. This series, too, feels like it has simply been dumped on Prime Video.

Familiar Story Of Rappers, Drugs, Rivalries

The story revolves around two Punjabi rappers, Badnaam and OG, who are rivals, much like Badshah and Honey Singh. The series even uses a dialogue about a comeback similar to Honey Singh’s. Both rappers are involved in the drug business. The police support one while chasing the other. There is also a love angle, but beyond that, there is hardly any real story to talk about.

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The series is not terrible, but there is absolutely nothing new in it. Audiences have already seen this kind of content many times, and often in a much better form. So the question naturally arises, why watch this one? The show has eight episodes on Prime Video, with each episode running around 30 to 35 minutes. Most of the actors have done a decent job, but actors alone cannot save weak content. They do their work without knowing how much of their role will survive the final edit or how the final product will eventually turn out.

The series once again presents the familiar Punjab-and-drugs narrative that viewers have already watched repeatedly. This time, however, the emotional connection is missing. You do not feel deeply attached to any character, nor do you truly sympathise with those suffering because of drugs. The portrayal of senior police officers as helpless and working for gangsters also feels exaggerated. Creative liberty should not completely damage the image of the police force.

Lukkhe Gives ‘Udta Punjab’ Vibes

The rap tracks are average. Overall, the show feels like a cheaper version of Udta Punjab. It also makes you wonder why the same stories are being repeated instead of creating something fresh and original, and why viewers’ OTT subscriptions are being wasted on recycled content.

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Rapper King makes his acting debut with this series, but he turns out to be its weakest link. He has entered acting from singing without enough preparation and carries almost the same expression throughout. He needs to understand that very few actors can pull that off successfully. King still has a lot to learn as an actor.

In many ways, the series actually belongs to Raashii Khanna. She brings energy and authenticity to her role as a police officer, and her Punjabi accent sounds remarkably natural. She wins hearts with her performance. Palak Tiwari is also impressive and completely justifies her character, hinting at strong potential as an actress. Lakshvir Saran performs well, while Shivankit Singh Parihar fully convinces as a rapper. Kritika Bharadwaj also leaves a promising impression. Yograj Singh is entertaining to watch and reminds viewers of the strict trainer image associated with his son, Yuvraj Singh. Ayesha Raza Mishra also fits naturally into her role.

The story has been written by Debojit Das and Agrim Joshi, while Himank Gaur has directed the series. The writing offers nothing new, because simply adding abusive language does not automatically make content fresh or bold. The direction is average.

Verdict

Overall, the series offers nothing original, but it can still work as a casual watch.