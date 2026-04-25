Licence Review: Masoom Sharma Owns The Screen In This High-Voltage Desi Entertainer

Regional cinema is currently enjoying a strong moment across India. While South Indian films have already been dominating the box office with compelling storytelling, movies from other states are also gaining recognition. Audiences today are increasingly drawn to good content, regardless of the language in which it is made. In this changing landscape, singer and actor Masoom Sharma’s latest film has generated significant chatter, both online and offline.

The film has attracted attention partly due to the controversies surrounding Masoom Sharma in recent times. Interestingly, that buzz appears to have translated into strong interest at the theatres as well. The project largely rests on the popularity of the star himself, and his loyal fan base seems eager to support the film.

Story Begins With Suspense

The narrative opens with the search for a criminal, immediately setting a tense tone. The plot then shifts into a flashback that introduces a fruit seller who is determined to obtain a gun license. To achieve his goal, he is willing to go to extreme lengths. In the process, he even risks his friendships and begins working for a politician to gain favour.

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After several struggles, he eventually manages to secure the license. However, what he does next forms the crux of the story and is something viewers will have to discover by watching the film in theatres.

Desi Treatment Keeps Film Engaging

The film builds an engaging sense of suspense in its first half. Although the second half may feel somewhat familiar in terms of storytelling, the presentation keeps viewers invested. One of the highlights is its strong local flavour. Along with Haryanvi, characters also speak Punjabi and Bhojpuri, giving the film a distinctive regional charm.

Even when the plot seems predictable, the blend of comedy, action, and Masoom Sharma’s screen presence ensures the film remains entertaining. Stars with a strong fan following often enjoy the advantage of drawing audiences even with simple stories. This film appears to benefit from that phenomenon, as Sharma’s fans are expected to cheer loudly whenever he appears on screen.

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From a regional cinema perspective, the film stands out as a solid entertainer. In fact, it may appeal to audiences more than several recent Bollywood releases. The straightforward story is presented effectively, something that is often mishandled in bigger industry productions.

Performances In The Film

The film is heavily centred around Masoom Sharma, and he delivers a convincing performance. His character has two distinct shades: one as a man carrying a gun and another as a humble fruit seller. He brings authenticity to both roles while maintaining the raw, rustic style that his fans admire.

Veteran actor Yashpal Sharma also delivers a strong performance, adding depth to the film. Rakhi Lohchab appears impressive, while Nisha Sharma manages to leave a mark with her role. Supporting actors Manish Phool Kumar and Akash Chawariya play Masoom Sharma’s friends and handle their characters effectively.

Writing And Direction

The film has been written and directed by Ranjit Chauhan. The writing is particularly strong in the first half, where the suspense and character setup work well. The second half could have benefited from more development, but the overall direction manages to keep the narrative engaging.

The film’s biggest strength lies in its authentic rural tone and the way Masoom Sharma’s personality has been used to drive the story.

Overall, the film seems tailored for Masoom Sharma’s dedicated fans, who are likely to enjoy the experience in theatres.