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HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentKrishnavataram Part 1 Review: Siddharth Gupta Brings Lord Krishna Off-Screen And Into Dwarka

Krishnavataram Part 1 Review: Siddharth Gupta Brings Lord Krishna Off-Screen And Into Dwarka

The story explores Krishna’s relationships with Radha, Rukmini, and Satyabhama and his friendship with Draupadi, the conflict of the Mahabharata, and the battle against Narakasura.

By : Amit Bhatia | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 07 May 2026 07:15 PM (IST)
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The much-awaited mythological drama Purna Purushottam Krishnavataram Part 1: Heart (Hridayam) has finally arrived in theatres, offering audiences an elaborate retelling of Lord Krishna’s life, emotions, and spiritual legacy. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film serves as the opening chapter of a planned trilogy and attempts to bring Krishna’s divine journey to the big screen with visual grandeur and emotional depth.

Story Rooted In Devotion

The narrative begins at the Jagannath Puri temple, where a spiritual teacher introduces a young man to the timeless stories and teachings of Lord Krishna. From there, the film travels through significant locations connected to Krishna’s life, including Bhalka Tirth, Dwarka, Barsana, and Vrindavan. References to the Mahabharata are woven into the screenplay, giving viewers a broader understanding of Krishna’s role in shaping destiny and dharma.

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The story explores Krishna’s relationships with Radha, Rukmini, and Satyabhama while also touching upon his friendship with Draupadi, the conflict of the Mahabharata, and the battle against Narakasura. The emotional and philosophical aspects of Krishna’s character are placed at the centre of the narrative, making the film more than just a visual spectacle.

Several dialogues stand out during the film and leave a strong impact on the audience. Lines such as “Jo naari ka samman nahi karta, woh samaaj kabhi nahi tikta,” aur “Har baar prem se sthapna karna chahta hoon aur niyati mere haath mein shastra thaam deti hai...,” add emotional and dramatic weight to the story.

Performances Bring Mythology To Life

Siddharth Gupta delivers a convincing performance as Lord Krishna. His calm expressions, playful smile, and confident screen presence make the character feel believable and spiritually uplifting. Many viewers may find themselves emotionally connected to his portrayal.

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Sushmita Bhatt shines as Radha and brings warmth and grace to the screen. Sanskriti Jaiswal, who plays Satyabhama, leaves an impression with her strong performance, particularly during the action-heavy sequences toward the climax. Nivashini Krishnan presents a mature and composed portrayal of Rukmini.

Visual Effects, Acting And Direction

One of the film’s strongest aspects is its presentation. The screenplay by Ram Mori, Prakash Kapadia, and Hardik Gajjar creates seamless transitions between peaceful landscapes, royal kingdoms, and intense battlefields. The visual effects and production design help recreate the mythological era with richness and scale.

Director Hardik Gajjar pays close attention to every frame, using vibrant colours and detailed compositions to maintain the film’s grand appeal. Cinematographer Ayananka Bose deserves praise for capturing visually striking moments, especially the underwater sequences involving Dwarka in the climax.

The soundtrack also plays a major role in shaping the emotional tone of the film. Lyrics written by Irshad Kamil and music composed by Prasad S complement the storytelling effectively. Songs placed throughout the film blend naturally with the scenes, while the track “Prem Ki Leela” featuring Radha and Krishna stands out as one of the highlights.

Verdict

For devotees of Lord Krishna and audiences interested in mythology, Krishnavataram Part 1: Heart (Hridayam) offers an engaging cinematic experience. The film also serves as an accessible introduction to Indian mythology for younger viewers, presenting Krishna’s stories in a visually immersive format.

Published at : 07 May 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
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Siddharth Gupta Krishnavataram
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