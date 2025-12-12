Kapil Sharma Shines! Kis Kisko Pyaar Karun 2 Is A Laughter Blast – Full Review

These days everyone is stressed out. And if someone isn’t stressed about life, then they're stressed because their reels aren’t getting views. In such times, if you get 2 hours where you forget everything and just laugh and get entertained — what more do you need? Kapil Sharma, after ruling television, is back on the big screen once again, and this time too he’ll make you laugh so hard your stomach will hurt.

Story

This is the story of Mohan (Kapil), a Hindu boy who wants to marry his girlfriend Saniya (Hira Wariyna), who is Muslim. But religion comes between their love. Situations take crazy turns and Mohan ends up getting married three more times — that too into three different religions. But will Mohan be able to unite with his true love?

To find out, you’ll have to go to the theatres.

How’s the Film?

The film is a full-on family entertainer. Leave your brain at home in the fridge to relax, send logic out on a date with your girlfriend, and just laugh. Sometimes all we really need is a good laugh — and this film will make you laugh so much your jaw will hurt and your stomach will twist with laughter.

The first half feels more like a love story, but then the second half takes off and you end up laughing non-stop. The dialogues are hilarious. There’s also a subtle message in there. It’s fully family-friendly, you can comfortably watch it with everyone. Honey Singh’s song hits differently on the big screen. The climax surprises you, and you walk out with a big smile.

Acting

Kapil Sharma is in top form — this is his best performance so far. His acting has improved a lot, and in comedy he is unbeatable anyway. Watching Asrani sahab is a whole different nostalgia trip in itself. Vipin Sharma and Akhilendra Mishra add a unique energy to the comedy and both are terrific actors — they absolutely nail it here too.

Manjot Singh performs very well and his pairing with Kapil works beautifully. Hira Wariyna does a good job. Tridha Choudhury looks great and leaves a strong impression. Parul Gulati’s confidence is next level and she delivers an excellent performance. Ayesha Khan has also done her part with honesty.

Writing & Direction

Anukalp Goswami’s writing and direction work really well. He focused on one thing — entertainment — and he succeeds completely.

Overall

A clean, enjoyable film you can watch with the whole family and return home fully entertained.