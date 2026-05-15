Karuppu Review: ‘Daddy’s Home’ To Reset The System; Trisha Revs Up Suriya’s Revolution

Tamil superstar Suriya returns in a powerful mass entertainer with Karuppu, a film that blends action, emotion, fantasy, and social commentary into an engaging theatrical experience. Directed by RJ Balaji, the movie revolves around corruption, justice, and divine intervention, while also delivering several whistle-worthy moments for fans.

The film presents a familiar story about corruption in society, but its treatment and presentation give it a fresh appeal. Suriya appears in a larger-than-life role with god-like powers, turning an ordinary social drama into an intense commercial entertainer.

Battle Against Corruption

The story follows a father and daughter who travel from Kerala to Chennai in hopes of arranging a liver transplant for the young girl. To fund the treatment, the father decides to sell family gold. However, the gold gets stolen soon after they arrive.

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Although the stolen jewellery is eventually recovered, the legal process to reclaim it becomes painfully slow. As the father struggles with endless delays, he begins to uncover multiple layers of corruption within the system. Feeling helpless, he prays to the local deity Karuppusamy for justice. Soon after, a mysterious lawyer enters the picture and changes everything.

What unfolds next forms the core of this fantasy-action drama that mixes social issues with commercial cinema elements.

Suriya Delivers Moments Fans Were Waiting For

Suriya shines throughout the film, especially in action-heavy sequences and heroic moments designed for big-screen celebration. His transformation into a divine force is presented with style, and several scenes are tailored to generate loud reactions inside theatres.

One standout moment comes when Suriya says the line “daddy's home,” a dialogue that reportedly triggered huge applause from audiences. The actor appears in a mass avatar after a long time, and his screen presence carries the film effectively.

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The movie also explores how corruption exists at every level of society and attempts to show how justice can fight back against it. Despite the serious theme, the film balances emotion, humour, and action without dragging unnecessarily.

Trisha’s Performance Adds Warmth, Emotion

Trisha Krishnan leaves a strong impression with her graceful and emotional performance. Her innocence and charm add warmth to the narrative, making her character instantly likeable.

An action sequence involving Trisha driving while Suriya sits in the backseat during a chase scene has already become one of the film’s highlights. The sequence combines tension, action, and entertainment effectively.

RJ Balaji also appears onscreen as a corrupt lawyer and fits naturally into the role. Actors Indrans and Anagha Maya Ravi play the emotional father-daughter duo whose struggles become the emotional heart of the story.

Direction Keeps Film Entertaining

RJ Balaji co-wrote the film along with five other writers. While the story itself follows a familiar path, the director’s stylish presentation and energetic execution keep the audience invested throughout the runtime.

Verdict

The movie avoids unnecessary stretching and manages to entertain consistently for nearly two-and-a-half hours. With strong performances, emotional depth, commercial action, and fantasy elements, Karuppu emerges as a solid theatrical entertainer for fans of mass cinema.