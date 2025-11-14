Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentKaal Trighori Review: Unexpectedly Brilliant Horror Film That Delivers Real Scares

Kaal Trighori Review: Unexpectedly Brilliant Horror Film That Delivers Real Scares

Kaal Trighori, starring Arbaaz Khan, surpasses expectations with its strong content. Set in a haunted mansion during a rare cosmic alignment, it explores complex relationships and chilling events.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 12:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Small-scale films often come with limited expectations, but every now and then, a low-profile release delivers a shocking punch—outdoing many big-budget productions purely on the strength of its content. Kaal Trighori is one such surprise package. Despite featuring Arbaaz Khan, the film hasn’t received the buzz it deserves.

But if you’re a true horror enthusiast looking for something unconventional—and genuinely unsettling—this film belongs on your must-watch list. A word of caution: if you’re faint-hearted, avoid watching it alone.

Plot: A Rare Cosmic Alignment and a Haunted Mansion

The story unfolds inside an old mansion where Arbaaz Khan, Rituparna Sengupta, and Aditya Srivastava reside. Their interwoven relationships are complex, marked by tension, secrecy, and emotional distance. The narrative gains momentum when a rare cosmic event occurs—a conjunction that happens once in 100 years, merging Chaitra Amavasya, Chaitra Purnima, and Baisakhi Amavasya.

This alignment unleashes a mysterious force that changes everything for the three characters. What follows is a chilling chain of events that can only be experienced on the big screen.

How Is the Film? A Terrific Blend of Horror and Psychological Thrills

For fans of horror, Kaal Trighori is a treat. It isn’t just a horror thriller—it ventures deep into psychological territory. The film doesn’t sensationalise superstition; instead, it questions what is real and what is imagined, keeping the audience guessing throughout.

The treatment is refreshing and far from the predictable tropes of traditional horror. The cinematography is outstanding, creating a claustrophobic, eerie atmosphere that sends shivers down your spine. The background score amplifies the dread, heightening every moment of suspense and fear.

Despite minimal promotions, Kaal Trighori has strong potential to grow through word of mouth. It is gripping, atmospheric, and truly unsettling—everything a horror lover wishes for.

Writing & Direction: Nitin N. Vaidya Shines

Nitin N. Vaidya’s writing and direction are the backbone of this film. His storytelling is sharp, deliberate, and deeply immersive. He builds tension skillfully, delivering scares, surprises, and emotional depth in equal measure. The narrative pacing is tight, and the execution is both confident and controlled.

Final Verdict: A Must-Watch for Horror Fans

Kaal Trighori stands out as a memorable and well-crafted horror film—dark, intense, and thought-provoking. If you’re in the mood for a gripping horror-psychological thriller, don’t miss this one.

 

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rituparna Sengupta Arbaaz Khan Kaal Trighori Review Kaal Trighori
View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement
Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
India To Get Data Protection Board: Here's How DPDP Rules Shake Things Up
India To Get Data Protection Board: Here's How DPDP Rules Shake Things Up
Cities
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
Cities
Class 6 Student In Thane Dies After Fall From High-Rise; Police Cite Exam Stress
Class 6 Student In Thane Dies After Fall From High-Rise; Police Cite Exam Stress
Bihar
Anta Bypoll Results: Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya Tops, BJP Slips To Third Place
Anta Bypoll Results: Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya Tops, BJP Slips To Third Place
Advertisement

Trending News

ABP Premium

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: JDU Celebrations Surge As NDA Maintains Strong Lead Across The State
Bihar Election Result 2025: BJP Slams RJD As NDA’s Historic Victory Signals End Of ‘Jungle Raj’
Breaking: NDA Surges Past 140 Seats as Early Trends Boost JDU’s Momentum
Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Holds 189 As Nitish–Modi Wave Secures Clear Mandate
Bihar Election Result 2025: JDU Office Celebrates As NDA Tsunami Sweeps Past 190 Seats

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Embed widget