Ikkis Review: Dharam Ji Makes You Cry, Agastya Nanda Wins Hearts In This Powerful War Film

Dharam Ji holds a very special place in all our hearts. Whether you ever met him or not, he created a deep connection with audiences through his films and, in recent years, through his heartfelt videos. That emotional bond becomes even stronger when you watch Ikkis. Dharam Ji makes you cry — and not just once.

Maddock Films’ owner Dinesh Vijan had said this would be one of his most unique films, and he wasn’t wrong. Ikkis is also Sriram Raghavan’s most unconventional film to date, as well as Jaideep Ahlawat’s most different role. This film isn’t just another war movie — it’s Ikkis. It can easily be called one of the most sensitive war films ever made.

Story

The film is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who displayed extraordinary bravery during the 1971 India–Pakistan war. He became the youngest army officer to be awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Even after his tank caught fire, and despite being ordered to abandon it, he refused to retreat. This is a story that truly deserves to be experienced on the big screen.

How Is the Film?

This is a beautifully made film. Unlike many India–Pakistan war movies, it doesn’t rely on loud chest-thumping slogans or aggressive dialogues. Instead, what it offers touches the heart deeply.

The story is narrated from the perspective of Arun Khetarpal’s 80-year-old father. The film is slow-paced — and that is exactly its strength. An 80-year-old doesn’t shout; he reflects, feels, and remembers. The tank sequences look extremely realistic, with minimal use of VFX. You see the tanks up close, making the war feel raw and authentic.

Watching Dharam Ji on screen is an emotion in itself. Every scene featuring him is deeply moving. His scene with Asrani is exceptional — seeing them together on screen one last time is a magical experience. Deepak Dobriyal plays a Pakistani soldier and in one powerful scene shouts at Dharam Ji, only for Dharam Ji to embrace him. You genuinely feel as if Dharam Ji is hugging you. The warmth and love he radiates reach straight to your heart.

The songs blend perfectly with the theme. While the film could have been slightly shorter, its emotional impact far outweighs this minor flaw.

Performances

Dharam Ji is the soul of this film. Watching him on screen is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, don’t miss it. The love and sensitivity with which he portrays his character prove yet again the stature of actor he is. Yes, is — because an artist never truly dies.

Agastya Nanda clearly proves that he belongs to the Bachchan lineage and that acting runs in his blood. He looks every bit like the 21-year-old Arun Khetarpal, whether in college scenes, war sequences, or romantic moments. Amitabh Bachchan truly deserves to write a long blog praising him.

Jaideep Ahlawat once again proves why he is among the finest actors in the country. His portrayal of a Pakistani army officer is layered and sensitive. Sikander Kher is excellent, and Vivaan Shah shows that he is indeed Naseeruddin Shah’s son, talent clearly runs in his veins.

Writing & Direction

The film is written by Arijit Biswas, Sriram Raghavan, and Pooja Ladha Surti, and directed by Sriram Raghavan. The writing is strong, and the direction is outstanding. Stepping out of his comfort zone, Sriram Raghavan delivers something truly special.