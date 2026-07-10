Ikka Review: Akshaye Khanna Brings Dhurandhar Swagger; Sunny Deol Roars Like Old Times

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are currently enjoying immense popularity, and that is one of the key reasons Netflix acquired Ikka. Audiences are eager to watch both actors, especially Akshaye Khanna, whose performance in Dhurandhar has left fans wanting more. The film smartly capitalises on their popularity.

Viewers get to see Sunny Deol in the powerful avatar his fans love, while Akshaye Khanna’s performance is likely to remind audiences of Rahman Daku from Lyari. Watching him on screen almost feels as if Rahman has returned, bringing chaos back to Lyari once again.

Ikka Story

Ikka is a courtroom drama. Akshaye Khanna plays Shauryaman Gaur, who is accused of murder. His father wants renowned lawyer Arjun Mehra (Sunny Deol) to defend his son in court. Initially, Arjun refuses to take up the case, but circumstances eventually compel him to do so.

ALSO READ| Dhamaal 4 First Reviews: Fans Call Ajay Devgn’s Film ‘Cringe’; Say ‘Instagram, YouTube Creators Make Better Content’

Did Shauryaman actually commit the murder? If he did, can Arjun Mehra still ensure justice is served? These questions form the crux of the story, which is now streaming on Netflix.

How Is tThe Film?

Ikka is a treat for fans of Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. Overall, however, it is a decent one-time watch - neither exceptional nor disappointing. The film is worth watching primarily for its two lead actors.

There are moments where the story lacks logic, and viewers may find themselves questioning certain developments. However, these inconsistencies can be overlooked as cinematic liberty since they are not excessive.

The courtroom sequences are among the film’s strongest aspects. Every scene featuring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna together is engaging and entertaining, making their on-screen rivalry the film's biggest strength.

ALSO READ| Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Gets CBFC Clearance With ‘A’ Certificate, Releases On July 24

The film should not be compared with Damini, which remains an iconic courtroom drama. Although Sunny Deol once again plays a lawyer and delivers his trademark fiery dialogues, the magic of Damini isn’t recreated here. His loud, commanding style is intact, but the impact isn't quite the same.

Akshaye Khanna appears to be in full Dhurandhar mode. Those who missed Rahman Daku after Dhurandhar may find this performance particularly satisfying.

Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna In Ikka

Sunny Deol delivers a solid performance in the style his fans expect. While comparisons with Damini are inevitable, they are also unfair because the two films belong to different eras. Sunny still roars, delivers powerful dialogues, and commands the screen with confidence, even if he doesn’t recreate the same magic as before.

Akshaye Khanna is one of the film’s biggest highlights. At several points, it almost feels as though he is about to say, “Assalam Alaikum, Lyari.” In one particular scene, when he is handcuffed, he raises his hands in a manner reminiscent of Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar. His body language, walk, and expressions strongly evoke that character, which ultimately benefits the film, given that audiences are still under the influence of Dhurandhar.

Dia Mirza delivers a sensitive and convincing performance as a mother. Tillotama Shome is sincere in her role as a lawyer, though she struggles to match Sunny Deol’s commanding screen presence. This isn’t a reflection of her performance but rather of Sunny’s overwhelming presence, which has always been difficult to match. Sanjeeda Sheikh is adequate in her role.

Writing And Direction

The film has been written by Althea Kaushal and directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The story is engaging, and the writing is effective, although the screenplay could have been sharper. With a tighter screenplay, Ikka could have become a far stronger film.

As a director, Siddharth P Malhotra successfully utilises both Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, making the most of their star power and ensuring their performances remain the film’s biggest draw.

Verdict

Overall, Ikka is a good OTT film that deserves a one-time watch. Fans of Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, in particular, are likely to enjoy it, as the film is driven largely by their performances and on-screen chemistry.