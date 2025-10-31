Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ikk Kudi Review: Shehnaaz Gill's Stellar Performance Saves This Average Punjabi Drama

Ikk Kudi Review: Shehnaaz Gill’s Stellar Performance Saves This Average Punjabi Drama

Ikk Kudi Review: Shehnaaz Gill delivers a powerful performance in this Punjabi romantic drama. While the story feels repetitive, Shehnaaz’s acting lifts the film, making it a one-time watch.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
A good actor has the ability to bring life even to an average or one-time watch film, and that’s exactly what Shehnaaz Gill has done with Ikk Kudi. This Punjabi film is worth watching solely for her performance. Shehnaaz has delivered a remarkable act that will surely please her fans, as the movie offers plenty of her screen presence. However, fandom alone can’t make a film successful anymore, it will only work if the neutral audience connects with it.

Story: A Girl Afraid Of Marriage

The story revolves around a girl who fears marriage because none of the women in her family have had successful relationships. Even her grandmother faced issues in her own marriage and constantly warns her to think carefully before tying the knot. When the girl’s marriage gets arranged, she decides to investigate whether her fiancé is truly the right match, and how she does that is something you’ll have to find out by watching this Punjabi film in theatres.

How Is The Film?

Ikk Kudi is a one-time watch, an average film overall. The first half works quite well, especially until just before the interval. There are several lighthearted comedy scenes that keep you entertained, and the pacing feels right. But right before the interval, the film slows down and you start waiting for a break. The second half drags, and the story feels repetitive, reminding you of an old Shah Rukh Khan movie. Still, Shehnaaz Gill lifts the film entirely with her performance. If it weren’t for her, this film would’ve been tough to sit through.

Performances

Shehnaaz Gill delivers a standout performance, portraying every emotion beautifully, whether it’s emotional, comic, or romantic scenes with her fiancé. This isn’t the bubbly Shehnaaz fans usually see; here she plays a mature young woman convincingly. Interestingly, she also plays the younger version of her grandmother, and she nails that part too. Her performance clearly shows growth and hard work on her craft.

Veteran actress Nirmal Rishi, who plays the grandmother, is excellent as well. Her comic timing gives the film some of its best moments. Apart from these two, none of the other characters or performances really stand out or stay with you.

Writing & Direction

Written and directed by Amarjeet Singh Saroon, the film’s writing is average. The story is old and predictable, something we’ve seen many times before. The direction is decent, and Shehnaaz is used well, but the biggest weakness lies in the writing, which clearly needed more work.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Embed widget