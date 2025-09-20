Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeMovie ReviewEntertainment'Give This Film An Oscar': Homebound Is A Heartbreaking, Must-Watch Masterpiece

'Give This Film An Oscar': Homebound Is A Heartbreaking, Must-Watch Masterpiece

Homebound is India’s strongest Oscar contender in 2025. A powerful tale of caste, religion, and friendship, led by stunning performances from Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 03:26 PM (IST)

Homebound, one of the most powerful cinematic experiences of 2025, deserves every bit of the Oscar buzz it’s getting. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, this film strikes hard and deep, spotlighting two young men navigating the invisible walls of caste and religion while chasing their dreams of becoming police constables.

It’s a story soaked in reality, discomfort, and quiet rage, told with empathy, insight, and urgency.

A Story Rooted in Truth, Told with Heart

In Homebound, we follow the lives of Chandan and Shoaib, two friends from marginalized communities, determined to join the police force. Despite having reserved seats, their path is strewn with systemic and societal hurdles. Chandan’s mother, a school worker, is denied dignity because of her caste. Shoaib is asked by his father to leave for Dubai, where at least no one questions if cauliflower is "halal." Still, Shoaib refuses to leave.

Chandan says it plainly: “We’re scared that even after joining the police, they’ll still make us sweep floors.”

In a key scene, an officer reminds a group about constitutional protections, only to be shut down with:

“Mishra ji, keep your Constitution to yourself.”

These moments, unflinching, authentic,  reflect not just two characters, but generations of struggle.

Performances That Shake You

Ishaan Khatter is phenomenal. From his suave image in The Royals to the raw, grounded portrayal of Shoaib, he shows the kind of depth few actors possess. As Shoaib, he’s not just acting — he is the character. Every young man who sees himself in Shoaib will feel seen.

Vishal Jethwa as Chandan is equally brilliant. He disappears into the role, and this performance is bound to be a milestone in his career. The chemistry and emotional tension between the two leads evoke memories of legends like Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon.

Janhvi Kapoor, while trying to break away from her glam image with a more grounded character, unfortunately doesn’t quite fit the world of Homebound. Her limited screen time and relatively subdued performance pale in comparison to the powerhouse duo of Khatter and Jethwa.

Direction That Cuts Deep

Director Neeraj Ghaywan, known for Masaan, once again proves his unmatched ability to turn social realities into deeply moving narratives. His use of silence, close-ups, and stillness captures the emotional weight of the story in a way that’s almost poetic.

One elderly security guard, clinging to a job at a shut-down mill during COVID, says:

“If I leave now, I won’t get this job back.”

Another moment — Shoaib confronting a company officer about discriminatory verification processes — echoes with every minority voice that has been denied dignity.

The metaphor of Homebound is sharp, being physically free but socially caged. By the time the credits roll, you’re left with more questions than answers, and that’s the mark of great cinema.

Final Verdict: A Near-Masterpiece That Must Be Seen

This isn’t just a film, it’s a statement. A protest. A mirror. Homebound may win accolades at global film festivals, but it also deserves to win hearts in Indian cinemas.

The film gets 4.5 out of 5 stars — the only reason for deducting half a star is that both life and cinema always have room for growth.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Homebound Homebound Review
View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement
Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Cyberattack Hits European Airports; Flights Delayed As Check-In Systems Disrupted At Heathrow, Brussels
Cyberattack At Major European Airports; Operations Hit At Heathrow, Brussels
Cities
PM Modi Unveils Rs 34,200 Crore Gujarat Projects, Says ‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’
‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’: PM Modi In Gujarat
Entertainment
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
India
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
Advertisement

Trending News

ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking News: Trump's Decision to Hike H1B Visa Fees Sparks Industry Concerns | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting India's Shipping Sector During Gujarat Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Controversy Over Poonam Pandey Playing Mandodari in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Takes a Grand Roadshow in Gujarat, Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹34,000 Crores | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Heard in Bhadohi | ABP NEWS

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Embed widget