'Give This Film An Oscar': Homebound Is A Heartbreaking, Must-Watch Masterpiece

Homebound, one of the most powerful cinematic experiences of 2025, deserves every bit of the Oscar buzz it’s getting. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, this film strikes hard and deep, spotlighting two young men navigating the invisible walls of caste and religion while chasing their dreams of becoming police constables.

It’s a story soaked in reality, discomfort, and quiet rage, told with empathy, insight, and urgency.

A Story Rooted in Truth, Told with Heart

In Homebound, we follow the lives of Chandan and Shoaib, two friends from marginalized communities, determined to join the police force. Despite having reserved seats, their path is strewn with systemic and societal hurdles. Chandan’s mother, a school worker, is denied dignity because of her caste. Shoaib is asked by his father to leave for Dubai, where at least no one questions if cauliflower is "halal." Still, Shoaib refuses to leave.

Chandan says it plainly: “We’re scared that even after joining the police, they’ll still make us sweep floors.”

In a key scene, an officer reminds a group about constitutional protections, only to be shut down with:

“Mishra ji, keep your Constitution to yourself.”

These moments, unflinching, authentic, reflect not just two characters, but generations of struggle.

Performances That Shake You

Ishaan Khatter is phenomenal. From his suave image in The Royals to the raw, grounded portrayal of Shoaib, he shows the kind of depth few actors possess. As Shoaib, he’s not just acting — he is the character. Every young man who sees himself in Shoaib will feel seen.

Vishal Jethwa as Chandan is equally brilliant. He disappears into the role, and this performance is bound to be a milestone in his career. The chemistry and emotional tension between the two leads evoke memories of legends like Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon.

Janhvi Kapoor, while trying to break away from her glam image with a more grounded character, unfortunately doesn’t quite fit the world of Homebound. Her limited screen time and relatively subdued performance pale in comparison to the powerhouse duo of Khatter and Jethwa.

Direction That Cuts Deep

Director Neeraj Ghaywan, known for Masaan, once again proves his unmatched ability to turn social realities into deeply moving narratives. His use of silence, close-ups, and stillness captures the emotional weight of the story in a way that’s almost poetic.

One elderly security guard, clinging to a job at a shut-down mill during COVID, says:

“If I leave now, I won’t get this job back.”

Another moment — Shoaib confronting a company officer about discriminatory verification processes — echoes with every minority voice that has been denied dignity.

The metaphor of Homebound is sharp, being physically free but socially caged. By the time the credits roll, you’re left with more questions than answers, and that’s the mark of great cinema.

Final Verdict: A Near-Masterpiece That Must Be Seen

This isn’t just a film, it’s a statement. A protest. A mirror. Homebound may win accolades at global film festivals, but it also deserves to win hearts in Indian cinemas.

The film gets 4.5 out of 5 stars — the only reason for deducting half a star is that both life and cinema always have room for growth.