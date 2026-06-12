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HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentHaunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Review | This Film Doesn’t Just Disappoint Horror Fans - It Disappoints Horror Itself

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Review | This Film Doesn’t Just Disappoint Horror Fans - It Disappoints Horror Itself

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Review| Is the mansion haunted by a dark force? To find out, you may need to finish this review and then summon enough courage to head to the theatre.

By : Amit Bhatia | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
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The first instalment of this franchise was such a massive success that even years later, the buzz around it refuses to die down. Audiences are still turning up in theatres with high expectations. This is despite a disappointing teaser and an even weaker trailer. Unfortunately, the film itself turns out to be a complete letdown - not just for fans of the original, not just for the horror genre, but even for horror itself.

Story

The story revolves around a filmmaker named Dev, who has directed a film titled Laila Majnu. After a series of unsettling events in his personal life, he moves into an old palace, where he begins to experience strange and unexplainable occurrences. Is the mansion haunted by a dark force? To find out, you may need to finish this review and then summon enough courage to head to the theatre.

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How Is The Film?

The film is simply a disappointment. Its storyline feels dated, and far superior horror films were made by Vikram Bhatt years ago. In fact, this film comes across as a setback for the legacy of the Bhatt camp.

The treatment feels straight out of the Ramsay Brothers’ era of horror cinema. While global films like Obsession are redefining the genre with fresh ideas, this one feels like an outdated script that has been pushed into production without much reworking. At times, it even gives the impression of heavy AI involvement. The VFX is particularly weak and unconvincing.

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Even this could have been forgiven if the writing had been strong, but sadly, it isn’t. Audiences in theatres were reportedly seen laughing, questioning how this can be classified as horror in today’s time. With better execution, the film could have performed well at the box office, but instead, it ends up being deeply underwhelming.

Performances

Mimoh Chakraborty does what is required of him and performs adequately within the limitations of the script. Chetna Pandey looks promising on screen but still needs improvement in her acting skills. Hemant Pandey is decent, Praneet Bhatt stands out in parts, while Manveer Choudhary and Shruti Prakash are passable in their roles.

Writing And Direction

It is surprising to see the film credited to Mahesh Bhatt along with Suhrita Das and Shubham Diman, and directed by Vikram Bhatt and Manish P Chavan. At times, it feels as though the Bhatt name is attached more for branding than creative involvement, as their signature touch is largely missing. It is difficult to reconcile this film with the reputation of Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt.

Music

The music is average and offers brief moments of relief when it appears.

Verdict

Overall, the film is a major disappointment.

Published at : 12 Jun 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
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