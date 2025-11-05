Haq Review: Yami Gautam Stuns In 2025’s Most Powerful Courtroom Drama

When Shazia Bano enters Abbas Khan’s home after marriage, she notices three pressure cookers — one with a broken whistle, another with a damaged rubber ring. When she asks why, she’s told that Khan Sahib never gets them repaired — he simply buys new ones. The same is true of how he treats his wife. When Bano demands her haq, her right, and says, “Sometimes love is not enough; we also deserve respect,” you can’t help but stand with her.

Haq isn’t just a film — it’s an emotional experience that pierces your heart, makes you weep, and forces reflection. It’s easily one of the most hard-hitting films of the year. In a commercialised Bollywood era, Yami Gautam reminds us what pure acting looks like. She deserves every award, every honour — because this film is, truly, her haq. And yes, as the film proves, “Akkha Bollywood ek taraf, Imran Hashmi ek taraf.”

The Story

Haq follows Shazia Bano, a devoted wife and mother of three, whose life shatters when her husband brings home a second wife. Refusing to share her husband, Bano leaves him, only to find herself fighting for her rights when he stops providing alimony. What follows is her brave legal battle, inspired by the landmark 1985 Supreme Court judgment on maintenance rights for Muslim women. The film subtly weaves in real-life cases and court sequences, staying true to the emotional and social depth of its premise.

The Film: A Moving Experience

This is not a movie you watch, it’s one you live. You walk beside Bano in her pain, her dignity, her defiance. Every frame is poetic, every scene layered with meaning. The first half builds slowly, while the second half explodes with courtroom brilliance, no over-the-top drama, no manipulative background score, just raw, honest storytelling.

The writing drives home a crucial truth: there’s a difference between reciting a holy book and understanding it. The film avoids glorifying or vilifying anyone. It simply tells a woman’s story, and how she reclaims her dignity. When Bano says, “Our children measure their lives by court dates; they play games where they pretend to be lawyers and judges,” it hits you deep. Films like Haq must be seen — because only when we support such cinema can it continue to be made.

Performances That Stay With You

After Haq, there should be no doubt, Yami Gautam is one of India’s finest actors. From adjusting her dupatta while speaking, to the nervous “Your Honour—Sir—My Lord” moment in court, to silently rubbing her hand along a wall after her divorce, she is Bano. Every emotion, every gesture feels painfully real.

Imran Hashmi is equally magnetic. His restrained performance as Abbas is the perfect counterbalance to Yami’s fire. When his second wife tells him, “I think you’re wrong, and Bano is right,” his sharp reply — “Apne khayal personal diary mein likh lo” — defines his character’s complexity.

Vartika Singh adds depth as the second wife, while Sheeba Chadha is phenomenal as the lawyer. Aseem Hattangady, as Bano’s father, is outstanding — especially when he declares, “She’s not just a girl; she’s my daughter — Bano.” Rahul Mittra and Vijay Vikram Singh shine in their judge roles.

Writing & Direction

Reshu Nath’s screenplay is the backbone of Haq. The film proves that when words are honest, they don’t need noise — they reach straight to the heart. Director Suparn Verma deserves applause for his nuanced storytelling, attention to detail, and unflinching honesty. He doesn’t just recreate a case — he revives a movement.

Rating: 4/5

Haq is powerful, poetic, and profoundly moving — a cinematic triumph led by Yami Gautam’s career-best performance.