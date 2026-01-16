Happy Patel Review: Veer Das Shines In A Bold, Adult & Offbeat Entertainer

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentHappy Patel Review: Veer Das Shines In A Bold, Adult & Offbeat Entertainer

Happy Patel review: Veer Das delivers his best performance in this bold, adult comedy produced by Aamir Khan. An offbeat film for Delhi Belly fans.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

This film is different — very different — and extremely fun and entertaining. It is produced by Aamir Khan, the man behind Delhi Belly. Aamir promoted his previous film Sitaare Zameen Par so aggressively that it felt like you might even find him podcasting at a paan shop. But this time, he has barely promoted Happy Patel. Maybe it’s a strategy that’s hard to understand these days, but his strategy of making this film is absolutely spot on. If you are a fan of Delhi Belly, book your ticket immediately.

Story

Happy lives abroad with his two dads. One day, he is asked to go to India as an agent. That’s when he discovers that he is originally from India. The problem is — he doesn’t know Hindi, nor does he understand Indian ways and manners. What happens when he finally lands in India and everything that follows is something you should definitely watch on the big screen.

How Is the Film?

This is a brilliant film. You will either absolutely love it or not like it at all. Such films have a very specific audience, and those viewers will enjoy it thoroughly. Right at the beginning, Aamir Khan appears on screen — and seeing him holding a gun instead of a podcast mic is strangely satisfying. From there, the pace of the film is set, and the fun begins.

This is an adult film — completely adult. There are plenty of abuses, and hearing English swear words translated into Hindi can be very entertaining if this kind of content appeals to you. The film is not made like a typical masala movie. It’s crafted differently, and that uniqueness is its biggest USP.

Acting

Veer Das is outstanding. The way he plays this character is phenomenal — he truly becomes Happy Patel. This is easily his best performance to date. Mithila Palkar is very good and doesn’t play her role like a typical Hindi film heroine, which works strongly in the film’s favour. Mona Singh plays a don, and what a fantastic don she is. Sharib Hashmi once again wins hearts with a role that’s completely different from anything he’s done before. Shrushti Tawde leaves a strong impression. The cameos by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan are well done and enjoyable.

Writing and Direction

Veer Das has co-written the film with Amogh Ranadive and co-directed it with Kavi Shastri. Together, they have done an excellent job. They’ve created something bold, unconventional, and refreshingly offbeat. The pacing of the film is tight and effective.

Music

The music has been composed by multiple artists including Achint, Akshay & IP, Ajay Jayanthi, Parth Parekh, and Veer Das, among others. The soundtrack fits the film perfectly and enhances the overall viewing experience.

Final Verdict

If you want to watch something different, this film is a must-watch.

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
