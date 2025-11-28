Gustaakh Ishq Review: A Lyrical, Old-World Romance That Lingers Long After The Credits Roll

Gustaakh Ishq movie review: There are films that entertain, and then there are films that stay with you—quietly, intimately, like an old ghazal you keep returning to. Gustaakh Ishq, Manish Malhotra’s production venture, belongs to the latter. It carries the aroma of a bygone cinematic era, the kind where emotions weren’t rushed and love wasn’t afraid to be tender.

The film’s tone is set by Naseeruddin Shah’s final dialogue—“English Mein Kahenge To You are a Murderer, Hindi Mein Kahenge To Hatyarin Aur Urdu mein kahenge to kya qaatil lag rahi ho.” The magic in his voice is the magic the entire film strives to hold, and remarkably, often succeeds in.

Gustaakh Ishq story

At its core, Gustaakh Ishq follows the unlikely push-and-pull between a printing press owner and a poet. The pressman needs the poet’s verses, but the poet is fiercely, almost possessively in love with his own poetry. The pressman, too, is in love—but with whom, and how their passions collide, bruise, and bloom forms the essence of the narrative.

It’s a story told not in haste, but with the patience of someone turning the pages of a handwritten diary.

How is Gustaakh Ishq?

If you’ve ever been in love, the film may feel like a rewind button pressed gently on your own life. Malhotra, known for dressing India’s biggest stars, brings that same meticulous eye to filmmaking. The finesse with which he drapes this story—its frames, its rhythms, its silences—is reminiscent of the way he would craft his most exquisite garment.

The film moves like poetry. It stirs something—sometimes lightly, sometimes deeply—and leaves a trail of feeling in its wake. This is not a massy entertainer, and it doesn’t pretend to be. Its pace will test some viewers, especially those accustomed to louder, zippier cinema. But for those willing to surrender, it’s a rewarding, beautifully crafted piece of storytelling.

Performances: A stellar ensemble

Watching Naseeruddin Shah is always a privilege. Here, he effortlessly becomes the poet—so lived-in, so authentic—that reviewing his performance almost feels redundant. He is, quite simply, a master at work.

Vijay Varma delivers one of his most striking performances yet. Known largely for his edgy, grey roles, he breaks his own mould with remarkable confidence. There’s a softness and sincerity to him that lands straight in the heart.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is radiant—her beauty undeniable, her performance even more so. She brings the maturity and complexity her role demands, grounding the emotional weight of the film.

Sharib Hashmi once again proves that even in the presence of stalwarts like Naseeruddin Shah, he never loses his edge. He brings colour, humour, and heartbreak in equal measure, lighting up every scene he enters. The supporting cast, too, delivers with elegance.

Writing & direction

Vibhu Puri and Prashant Jha’s writing sparkles with delicacy and depth. There are moments when the lines feel straight out of a Gulzar poem—gentle, piercing, unforgettable. The sher-o-shayari is a highlight, elevating the film’s romantic soul.

Vibhu Puri’s direction is assured and sensitive. He protects the film’s heart, never diluting it with unnecessary commercial frills. For that alone, he deserves applause.

Music: A spellbinding collaboration

When Vishal Bhardwaj’s compositions meet Gulzar’s words, magic is inevitable. Every song carries an ache, a texture, a warmth. You almost wish the film had a couple more tracks, just to stay in that world a little longer.

Final verdict

Gustaakh Ishq isn’t merely a film—it’s an experience, a mood, a lingering fragrance. It’s for those who love cinema that whispers instead of shouts, that embraces instead of entertains.

A soulful story, impeccable performances, exquisite writing and music—this one deserves to be watched, felt, and remembered.