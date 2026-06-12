Governor Review | Watching Manoj Bajpayee Liquidate India’s Gold Is Portfolio Move You Need

This is the kind of film that asks its audience to stay engaged from beginning to end. It does not rely on larger-than-life moments or formulaic storytelling. Instead, it presents a fascinating chapter from India's history and sheds light on a man whose contribution helped the nation navigate one of its darkest economic periods. At a time when many films prioritise spectacle over substance, this one chooses to tell a story rooted in intelligence, realism, and relevance. Leading the charge is Manoj Bajpayee, who once again reminds viewers why he remains one of the most versatile and accomplished actors in Indian cinema.

Story

Set against the backdrop of India's economic turmoil in 1990, the film traces a period marked by political uncertainty, unstable governments, and a rapidly worsening financial crisis. As the country stood dangerously close to economic collapse, S Venkitaramanan was unexpectedly appointed Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. The film follows his efforts to steer the nation through unprecedented challenges and showcases the critical decisions that helped India emerge from a crisis that threatened its future.

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How Is The Film?

One of the film's biggest strengths is its ability to bring an important yet largely forgotten chapter of Indian history to life. It shines a spotlight on individuals whose contributions shaped the country's destiny but rarely find a place in mainstream narratives.

Given its subject matter, the film is naturally rooted in economics, governance, and policy-making. As a result, it is more cerebral than conventional Bollywood fare. Rather than relying on melodrama or commercial tropes, it focuses on authenticity and detail. At times, the film carries the texture of a docudrama, but that works in its favour. A story centred on an RBI Governor tackling a financial crisis requires restraint and realism, and the filmmakers embrace that approach wholeheartedly.

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The characters feel authentic, the conflicts are grounded, and the storytelling avoids unnecessary embellishments. Viewers who appreciate thoughtful and content-driven cinema are likely to find the film deeply rewarding. However, audiences looking for high-energy entertainment may find certain stretches slow. The film's only real drawback is that some sequences feel overly technical and occasionally lean too heavily into documentary territory. Yet those very qualities also contribute to its credibility and sincerity.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Masterclass Act

Manoj Bajpayee delivers a masterclass in controlled acting. From his body language and speech to the smallest physical nuances, he convincingly transforms into S Venkitaramanan. The slight stoop in his posture, the measured way he speaks, and the quiet confidence he brings to the role demonstrate the level of detail he invests in every character. His performance is the backbone of the film and elevates every scene he appears in.

Adah Sharma leaves a strong impression as a journalist despite limited screen time. Naushad Mohammed Kunju is excellent as the Deputy Governor and lends weight to the narrative. Madhoo is effective as Venkitaramanan's wife, while Paritosh Sand delivers a noteworthy performance as a key member of the RBI team. Every actor contributes meaningfully, ensuring that the ensemble feels cohesive and believable.

Writing And Direction

The screenplay by Suvendu Bhattacharya, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Shah handles a complex subject with clarity and purpose. The writing balances historical detail with human drama, making an otherwise dense topic accessible to viewers.

Director Chinmay Mandlekar deserves praise for his measured and confident approach. He recreates the atmosphere of the era with authenticity and ensures that the narrative remains focused on its central theme. More importantly, he trusts the material and his actors enough to let the story speak for itself.

Verdict

This is not a film designed for everyone, and it never pretends to be. It is a thoughtful, intelligent, and well-crafted drama that explores a crucial moment in India's history through the lens of a remarkable individual. If you enjoy meaningful cinema that informs as much as it entertains, this film deserves a place on your watchlist. And with Manoj Bajpayee delivering yet another exceptional performance, it becomes even harder to ignore.