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HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentGinny Wedss Sunny 2 Review: Avinash-Medha Starrer Fails To Find Its Funny Bone, Feels Like A Relic Of The Past

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Review: Avinash-Medha Starrer Fails To Find Its Funny Bone, Feels Like A Relic Of The Past

Written and directed by Prashant Jha, the film feels disconnected from contemporary storytelling techniques and audience expectations.

By : Amit Bhatia | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
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In an era where cinema has evolved significantly and audiences have been exposed to global content through OTT platforms, expectations from films have changed drastically. Recent releases are now being judged not only on storytelling but also on freshness, execution, and relevance to today’s times. Against this backdrop, the latest film under review struggles to keep up, appearing outdated in both narrative style and presentation.

Familiar Plot With Predictable Turns

The story revolves around Sunny and Ginni, two individuals from very different backgrounds who struggle to get married due to circumstances in their personal lives. Both characters carry emotional baggage that has affected their relationships and outlook on life. When they eventually meet, a mix of truth and deception leads them into marriage. However, the foundation of lies raises a central question about how long such a relationship can survive, forming the core conflict of the film.

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Execution Feels Stuck In Past

Despite a storyline that had potential for emotional or comedic exploration, the film’s treatment feels outdated. The humour falls flat and fails to generate genuine laughter or engagement. Several scenes lack impact, leaving viewers disconnected and uninterested. The narrative does not offer any memorable moments or emotional depth that could have elevated the viewing experience.

While the cast delivers sincere performances, the weak writing restricts their impact. Even well-acted scenes are unable to leave a lasting impression due to the lack of strong screenplay support. The music provides occasional relief but is not strong enough to lift the overall experience or create entertainment value.

Performances Technical Aspects

Avinash Tiwary, known for his strong performances in previous projects, is unable to make an impact here. Despite his talent and growth as an actor, this film does little to support his career momentum. Medha Shankr, on the other hand, emerges as one of the few positives in the film. Her screen presence and performance stand out, making her the most memorable part of the project. Other supporting actors perform adequately but fail to leave a strong impression.

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Direction Lacks Modern Appeal

Written and directed by Prashant Jha, the film reflects a very traditional filmmaking style. The approach feels disconnected from contemporary storytelling techniques and audience expectations. Even when viewed through a nostalgic lens, the execution does not manage to entertain or engage effectively.

Overall Verdict

Ultimately, the film fails to offer either entertainment or a meaningful message. With weak buzz even before release and little impact after viewing, it struggles to find its place in today’s competitive cinematic landscape.



Published at : 24 Apr 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
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