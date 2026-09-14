‘Ghamasaan’ Review: Pratik Gandhi Does The Heavy Lifting As Arshad Warsi Plays Catch-Up In Predictable Drama

Ghamasaan, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, is currently available to stream on ZEE5. With this film, Dhulia returns to a story we have seen way too many times - a dacoit, corrupt police officers and politicians, an oppressed populace, and an honest officer who ends years of tyranny far too easily. While the plot follows a well-worn template, what stands out is the setting - shot on real-world locations rather than studio sets - and characters that feel like they truly belong to the soil. Set in the rugged landscapes of Bundelkhand, some scenes feel so authentic you might catch yourself thinking, “Have I been here before?”

How Is The Story?

The film opens at a wedding, introducing a groom’s father meeting his family under tense circumstances. His family is promised police protection if he leads them to Maharaj (Arshad Warsi) - a dreaded bandit who should ideally have been the heart and soul of the film. However, from his introduction onwards, Warsi fails to fully convince. The makers try to present Maharaj as a menacing figure who orders his henchmen over the phone to burn a man alive, yet still harbours a strange flicker of mercy, asking if the victim is suffering and ordering a quick bullet to end the pain.

The narrative establishes that Maharaj has local politicians on speed dial. When an officer complains to a minister, the politician berates Maharaj on the phone, only to turn around, apologise to him, and follow his orders. That is the sheer aura the character is supposed to carry. Unfortunately, Arshad Warsi looks unconvincing in the role. You keep waiting for the performance to grow on you, but it never quite does.

Up against Maharaj is Special Task Force head Aditya Singh (Pratik Gandhi). Aditya plays a disciplined officer backed by a loving wife who fears for his life. Their shared screen time offers light, warm moments that will bring a genuine smile. Initially deployed just to maintain peace until elections wrap up, Aditya takes it upon himself to launch an aggressive comb-and-search operation directly into Maharaj’s territory. What follows is a cat-and-mouse chase to see who comes out on top.

Film’s Biggest Strengths

A few scenes leave you reflecting on the casual lawlessness of the region and how the locals have come to accept oppression as a part of their daily lives. Any attempt to rebel in the past was met with such brutal punishment that entire generations were left scarred by it.

The film’s biggest asset is its ground-level realism. Dhulia takes you through rough terrain, dense forests, riverbeds, muddy tracks, and humble village huts, giving the story an authentic sense of place and making its world feel lived-in.

The supporting cast also delivers some memorable performances. Rajpal Yadav plays Kana Raja. He is hilarious when needed, tough when pushed, and vulnerable when cornered, effortlessly capturing every shade of his character.

Where It Falters

While there is underlying tension, the narrative rarely makes your heart race. You are never left on the edge of your seat trying to figure out what happens next, simply because the plot beats are far too predictable.

Verdict

If you enjoy real-life heartland dramas - even those with familiar plot lines - Ghamasaan is a good one-time watch.