Evil Dead Burn Review | Intense, Gory And Not For The Faint Of Heart

This film is definitely not for those with a weak heart. Watching it might leave you feeling nauseous, anxious, and deeply disturbed. Hollywood often delivers films that shock audiences, and Evil Dead Burn is another example of that. Although several films in the Evil Dead franchise have already been released, you don’t need to watch any of them beforehand. You can jump straight into this one - provided you have the stomach for it. Otherwise, the film could leave you seriously unsettled.

Evil Dead Burn Story

The story follows a young woman whose marriage is plagued by constant arguments. Her husband wants to have a child, but she does not. Tragedy strikes when he dies in a car accident, forcing her to move in with her in-laws.

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Soon after, a terrifying supernatural nightmare unfolds. A demonic entity - referred to in the franchise as a Deadite - begins possessing one person after another, spreading chaos and horror wherever it goes. Why is this happening, and what is the truth behind the haunting? You’ll have to watch the film to find out.

How Is The Film?

Evil Dead Burn is an intense and brutal horror film. The level of violence and gore is on another level altogether. The way human bodies are mutilated on screen is so graphic that it makes chopping vegetables seem tame in comparison.

Several sequences are so horrifying that you’ll instinctively close your eyes. Some scenes are almost impossible to watch and may leave you disturbed long after they’re over. In one particularly gruesome moment, a car seat’s headrest pierces a woman’s neck before she pulls it out herself. Another scene shows fingers being severed after getting trapped in a car door, making for an unforgettable - and deeply unsettling - visual.

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At nearly one hour and 45 minutes, the film occasionally feels stretched, especially during dialogue-heavy scenes where you find yourself waiting for the next horror sequence. Ironically, despite how disturbing the violence is, you’ll still be curious to see just how far the filmmakers are willing to push it.

The film also features a post-credit scene. While watching the previous instalment in the franchise will help you fully understand its significance, it isn’t essential to enjoying or following the story.

If you’re a horror fan, this is definitely worth watching. But if you’re faint-hearted, proceed at your own risk. It’s probably best to watch it with someone else, and certainly not alone at night.

Evil Dead Burn Performances

The entire cast delivers convincing performances that make the horror feel frighteningly real. At no point do the actors appear to be “acting”; instead, they completely immerse themselves in the terrifying world of the film.

Souheila Yacoub is outstanding in the lead role and delivers a powerful performance that amplifies the film’s fear factor. Tandi Wright is equally impressive, while Hunter Doohan delivers several genuinely terrifying moments. Luciane Buchanan also shines, and the supporting cast does full justice to their respective roles.

Writing And Direction

The film is written by Sébastien Vaniček and Florent Bernard, with Vaniček also serving as director.

While the screenplay is solid, it’s the film’s execution and treatment that truly stand out. Vaniček’s direction is exceptional, creating an atmosphere of relentless dread that lingers well after the credits roll. The terrifying imagery and disturbing sequences stay with you long after you’ve left the screen, making Evil Dead Burn a horror experience that’s difficult to forget.