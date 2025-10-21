Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Review: Harshvardhan Rane’s Intensity Fuels This Old-School Love Drama

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat review: When Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released earlier this year, it surprisingly drew massive crowds—something it hadn’t achieved during its original run. Riding on that rekindled love, Harshvardhan Rane returns with another tale of obsession and heartbreak — Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. And just like before, his fans showed up in full strength. Despite limited screenings, morning shows went houseful, proving that Rane’s brand of intense romance still has a loyal audience.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat story

Harshvardhan Rane plays Vikramaditya, a powerful political leader who loses his heart to Ada, a glamorous actress played by Sonam Bajwa. But this love isn’t mutual. What follows is a journey that crosses every limit of passion and madness. What happens when love turns into obsession? That’s something best experienced on the big screen.

How is Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat?

Every person has faced an unfulfilled love at some point in life—and that’s exactly where this film strikes an emotional chord. The writing taps into heartbreak and longing with sincerity. One standout moment is when Vikramaditya confronts Ada’s father and declares, “Main aapki beti ka haath maangne nahi aaya, apni hone wali biwi ke baap ko yeh batane aaya hoon ki kanya daan ki tayyari shuru kar dein, kyunki beti to vida karni padegi.”

Equally powerful is Ada’s fiery retort: “Baadshahon ne aurton ke liye makbare banwaye, tu pehla baadshah hai jiska makbara ek aurat ki nafrat mein banega.”

Moments like these bring whistles, claps, and a rush of nostalgia for those who miss the grand dialogues of Bollywood’s passionate romances.

The music perfectly complements the mood—melancholic yet melodic—and the songs stay with you. The first half builds the foundation well, while the second half dives deep into the madness of love. The film takes cinematic liberties, but the intensity justifies them. If you’ve ever loved deeply, this film will strike home.

Performances

Harshvardhan Rane is in top form. His screen presence oozes charisma and raw intensity. There’s a distinct swagger in his body language, especially fitting for a powerful politician torn between love and obsession. His eyes convey both pain and pride, and his dialogue delivery is impeccable.

Sonam Bajwa matches his energy beautifully. She looks stunning but also brings strength to her role. She isn’t a helpless woman trapped by a lover’s madness; she has her own kind of passion and defiance. Shad Randhawa and Anant Mahadevan deliver solid performances, while Sachin Khedekar is convincing as Vikramaditya’s father.

Writing and direction

Written by Mushtaq Sheikh and Milap Zaveri, and directed by Zaveri himself, the film stays true to his signature style—emotional, loud, and unapologetically dramatic. The dialogues are the film’s strongest suit, brimming with intensity and poetic flair. The direction keeps the tone consistent, delivering a love story that wears its madness proudly.

Verdict

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat isn’t subtle, but it doesn’t try to be. It’s a full-blown ode to passionate love and heartbreak, designed for those who like their romance larger-than-life. With a slightly higher budget, it could’ve looked grander—but even as it stands, it’s a compelling watch for fans of intense romantic dramas.