Ek Chatur Naar Review: This Film Isn't Half As Smart As Its Title Suggests

Ek Chatur Naar, starring Divya Khosla and Neil Nitin Mukesh, disappoints with over-the-top acting and a flat storyline. Here's a detailed review.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Despite being named after one of Bollywood’s most iconic songs, 'Ek Chatur Naar' ironically fails to live up to its title, or any expectations for that matter. What was seemingly intended to be a sharp, thrilling narrative turns out to be a confused attempt at storytelling, loaded with weak writing, exaggerated performances, and an overwhelming sense of pointlessness.

A Plot That Tries Too Hard and Fails

The story follows Mamta, a financially struggling woman working as a security guard and part-time waitress, trying to make ends meet while living with her child and mother-in-law. Her life takes a turn when she finds a lost phone filled with secrets. She decides to blackmail its owner, thinking she’s being clever. What follows is a series of so-called twists and turns, which unfortunately come off as childish and unconvincing.

The film tries to present itself as a suspenseful drama but ends up being more frustrating than thrilling. “This film is such a clever one that it doesn’t even consider its audience smart,” says the reviewer, summing up its core flaw.

Performances: Overacting Overshadows Everything

Divya Khosla makes an attempt to portray something different but doesn’t quite succeed. “This role just doesn’t suit her,” the review notes, adding that her performance is overly theatrical. On the other hand, Neil Nitin Mukesh delivers one of the few decent performances in the film, managing to stay convincing amidst the chaos.

Chhaya Kadam appears miscast, and her role doesn’t do justice to her talent, especially considering her acclaimed work at international film festivals. The same can be said for Sushant Singh, whose capabilities feel underutilized in such a poorly written character.

Direction and Writing Are the Film’s Weakest Links

Himanshu Tripathi, who penned the story, and Umesh Shukla, who directed it, seem to have missed the mark entirely. The film lacks narrative strength and fails to make an impact, either emotionally or intellectually.

The reviewer bluntly adds, “If you're making a female-centric film, it needs to have substance. Just having a woman lead is not enough to justify the entire film.”

Ultimately, Ek Chatur Naar ends up being a missed opportunity—more of a headache than a thriller. “Not watching this film is the real cleverness,” the review concludes.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Embed widget