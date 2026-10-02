'Drishyam 3' Review: An October 2 Surprise Named Vijay Salgaonkar

“2 October ko kya hua tha?” Ask most people, and they will have two answers. One is “Gandhi ji’s birth”, and another is “Vijay Salgaonkar and his family attended a satsang and ate pav bhaji in Panaji.” That legendary alibi is back on everyone’s lips as the third and final instalment of the Drishyam franchise hits theatres today - 11 years after the story first gripped us. But this time, the danger is real as the police, the prosecution, and even those closest to Vijay are arrayed against him.

So, grab yourself a plate of pav bhaji, settle in, and read on as we break down the plot, performances, and more (of course spoiler-free) before you book your movie tickets.

How Is The Story?

The narrative kicks off right where the previous chapter left off, though the filmmakers thoughtfully include a quick retrospective of the intervening years before plunging straight into the drama. Meera Deshmukh (Tabu), still haunted by the loss of her son Sam, is driven to the brink of despair by the fact that Vijay and his family escaped scot-free. Her despair is so deep that she attempts to take her own life and is stopped right in time by her husband, Mahesh Deshmukh (Rajat Kapoor), who then heads straight to the police station to get the dead case reopened.

This time, Mahesh meets Rajveer Singh Tomar (Jaideep Ahlawat), Chief of the SP Crime Branch. Tomar initially reminds Mahesh that he was the one who had previously requested the investigation be closed for the sake of his wife’s mental health. Mahesh turns that logic around, pleading that reopening the case is now the only way to heal her. Tomar agrees and shows him something that becomes the foundation of the story.

Consequently, Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn), his wife Nandini (Shriya Saran), and their daughters Anju (Ishita Dutta) and Anu (Mrunal Jadhav) are now trying to build a new life. But as the saying goes, “Ye toofan aane se pehle ki shanti hai” - they soon find themselves in unprecedented danger. As Vijay himself points out, the family has no idea “ki is baar khatra kab aur kahan se aayega.” And for the first time, even Vijay seems out of answers.

As the authorities launch a fresh probe involving advanced DNA testing and technical surveillance, Vijay - famously branded as the “world’s most hardworking criminal” - appears to have reached a dead end. To make matters worse, his former confidants turn against him and even testify for the prosecution.

Adding to the pressure, Meera brings in Indrajith Shetty (Prakash Raj), the country’s most formidable attorney, often dubbed the “lawyer ka goonda”. Indrajith, who has never lost a case, reviews the new evidence, old statements and confidently guarantees Meera that justice for her son is finally at hand.

Can Vijay shield his family once again, or will Meera ultimately exact her revenge? As the saying goes, Vijay “anpadh hai, bewakoof nahi…,” will he outsmart DNA reports, wiretaps, and turncoat witnesses? To find out how - or if - he pulls it off, you’ll have to experience it on the big screen.

What Doesn’t Work

You enter the theatre eager for Vijay’s ultimate show, and while the film keeps you invested and on edge for most of its runtime, there are moments where his moves - or those of the police and legal team - become surprisingly predictable. It is in these moments that the momentum stumbles, particularly during the courtroom sequences, which could have benefited from far tighter tension.

Furthermore, the screenplay relies heavily on overly elaborate explanations for every single twist. Had the editing table trimmed or completely cut these hand-holding explanations, the film would have landed with the punch that fans have anticipated for over a decade. An ambiguous, open-ended climax without hand-fed details would have been a much more satisfying payoff for the franchise’s loyal audience.

Performances

Ajay Devgn delivers a quintessential performance and is indisputably the anchor of this franchise. His ability to communicate volumes purely through his eyes makes it easy for the audience to stay hooked. He remains perhaps the only villain whom viewers actively cheer for over the victims - a moral paradox that continues to serve as the signature magic of the Drishyam series.

Shriya Saran captures every required nuance - delivering a sly smile, stark fear, grief, and panicked vulnerability right on cue. She effectively complements Devgn’s role, ensuring that even with limited dialogue, every moment she has on screen feels organic and impactful.

Tabu and Rajat Kapoor maintain their portrayal of grief-stricken parents, though their characters remain somewhat locked in the familiar posture of helpless anguish.

Jaideep Ahlawat delivers a powerhouse performance, seamlessly filling the vacuum left by Akshaye Khanna’s departure. Ahlawat’s micro-expressions and sharp dialogue delivery match the film’s suspense, keeping the audience guessing who actually - police or Vijay - holds the upper hand.

Prakash Raj is exceptional as the top-tier attorney Indrajith Shetty. He appears on screen with absolute swagger and confidence in both his physical presence and crisp delivery.

Beyond the main leads, Kamlesh Sawant deserves a special shoutout for his reprise of SI Laxmikant Gaitonde. He consistently provides well-timed comic relief that cuts through the tension. One particularly memorable beat features Gaitonde revealing how his own children now mock his past failure, routinely sending him October 2nd memes mimicking Vijay’s famous narrative.

The Verdict

Drishyam: The Conclusion packs enough high-stakes drama and nostalgic callbacks to keep fans firmly glued to their seats, biting their nails in hopes that Vijay finds a way out. And as Murad (Saurabh Shukla) aptly sums it up: “Is baar Vijay kya karega, kya nahi karega, ye ya to Vijay jaanta hai ya Allah jaanta hai.”