Dacoit Review: Second Half Of Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur Completely Reinvents The Film You Thought You Were Watching

The film Dacoit promises a gripping love story filled with unexpected twists and turns, and it largely delivers on that front. Starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film stands out particularly because of Sesh’s strong performance, which elevates the overall impact. Often referred to as one of the most talented actors in the South industry, Sesh once again proves his versatility, carrying the film on his shoulders with ease.

Story

At its core, Dacoit is a love story between a boy and a girl whose relationship faces resistance from their families, eventually forcing them apart. However, what follows is far from a typical romantic drama. Revealing more would be a spoiler, but viewers are advised not to judge the film based on its first half, as the real impact unfolds in the second half when all the narrative pieces start connecting.

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While the beginning feels engaging, the pace and excitement dip slightly, making it seem like a regular love story. However, the second half completely changes the experience with shocking twists and well-connected plot points. Some twists may be predictable, but many are genuinely surprising and keep the audience hooked. The film maintains a strong grip with its intense moments and raw action sequences, especially in the latter half. It concludes on an emotional note, showing that love stories can take unexpected forms.

Performances

Adivi Sesh delivers an outstanding performance, effortlessly switching between emotional depth, action intensity, and subtle humour. His natural screen presence and powerful dialogue delivery make several scenes stand out.

Mrunal Thakur also shines, getting ample scope to showcase both glamour and performance. She makes full use of her role and delivers a solid act.

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Anurag Kashyap’s appearance received strong audience reactions, reflecting his growing fan base. He fits well into his character, though his screen time feels limited. Prakash Raj is decent in his role, which could have been played by any capable actor. Atul Kulkarni performs well, while Zayn Marie Khan, Sunil, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla also do justice to their parts. Overall, the entire cast contributes effectively.

Direction, Writing

The story is written by Shaneil Deo and Adivi Sesh, with Shaneil Deo also directing the film. While the screenplay occasionally feels uneven in parts, the writing remains strong overall. The direction is effective and keeps the narrative engaging for most of the runtime.

Music

The music by Bheems Ceciroleo works well for the film. The track Rubaroo stands out as particularly impressive, while Pawan Singh’s song Touch Buddy also adds entertainment value on the big screen.

Verdict

Despite minor pacing issues in the first half, Dacoit succeeds in delivering an engaging cinematic experience with strong performances, impactful twists, and solid music.