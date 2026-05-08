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HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentDaadi Ki Shaadi Review: Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Say ‘I Do’ To Modern-Day ‘Baghban’

Daadi Ki Shaadi Review: Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Say ‘I Do’ To Modern-Day ‘Baghban’

Daadi Ki Shaadi review: The film is running in cinemas and invites everyone from Gen D to Gen Z to come watch it.

By : Amit Bhatia | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 May 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
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Films centred on family emotions and relationships are becoming increasingly rare, but Daadi Ki Shadi appears to have struck the right chord with audiences looking for wholesome entertainment. Starring Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor, the movie is being described as an emotional yet entertaining family drama that reminds viewers of classic relationship-driven cinema like Baghban.

Interestingly, despite receiving little excitement from its trailer, the film has managed to surprise audiences after its release. Many viewers felt the promotional material failed to capture the heart of the story and even gave the impression that the entire plot had already been revealed. However, the actual film reportedly offers far more depth and emotional impact than expected.

Story Rooted In Family Values

The film follows Tony Kalra, played by Kapil Sharma, whose marriage prospects finally seem promising when a proposal arrives from a woman he has admired since college. Just as the engagement celebrations begin, the family learns that the girl’s grandmother, who lives alone in Shimla, has decided to get married herself. This revelation creates chaos within the family and becomes the turning point of the story.

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Rather than focusing only on comedy, the film explores loneliness among elderly family members and the weakening of family connections in modern life. The narrative highlights how younger generations often remember parents and grandparents only when they need something from them.

Emotional Film With Strong Performances

The first half of the movie reportedly delivers light-hearted entertainment and humour, something audiences naturally expect from Kapil Sharma. The second half shifts into a more emotional zone and focuses heavily on relationships and family bonds. While some viewers felt the latter half could have been shorter, the film overall succeeds in keeping audiences emotionally invested.

Kapil Sharma’s performance has received particular praise. Critics and viewers alike believe the actor has evolved significantly as a performer. Instead of relying on loud punchlines similar to his television persona, he delivers a more restrained and mature performance. His styling and screen presence have also impressed fans.

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Neetu Kapoor has been applauded for her graceful and impactful role, while Sadia Khateeb has earned appreciation for both her appearance and acting. The film also marks the acting debut of Riddhima Kapoor, who reportedly leaves a positive impression. Supporting performances from R Sarathkumar, Yograj Singh, and Deepak Dutta further strengthen the emotional tone of the film.

Direction Impresses Despite Weak Music

Director Ashish R Mohan has been credited for presenting a socially relevant message in an engaging way. Although the pacing in the second half is said to slow down slightly, the film effectively communicates its core message about family relationships and emotional responsibility.

However, the music has emerged as the weakest aspect of the film. Viewers have criticised the songs for interrupting the flow of the narrative rather than enhancing it.

Despite its flaws, Daadi Ki Shadi is being viewed as a clean and meaningful family entertainer, one that leaves audiences smiling while also encouraging them to reflect on their own relationships with loved ones.

 

Published at : 08 May 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sharma Neetu Kapoor Riddhima Kapoor Daadi Ki Shaadi
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