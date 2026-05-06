Citadel 2 Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Spy-ce Less Sequel That Goes Undercover (And Stays There)

The second season of Citadel has arrived with high expectations, backed by a global cast, expansive locations and a big budget. Featuring Priyanka Chopra in a key role, the show had already built a strong fan base after its first season. However, early reactions suggest that the new season struggles to match the impact of its predecessor.

Grand Setup, But Weak Core

While the show boasts scale, action and visual appeal, it lacks what many viewers consider essential - a gripping storyline. The series relies heavily on style, but the absence of strong content makes it feel underwhelming. Despite the slick presentation, the narrative does not hold attention for long and often feels stretched.

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Plot Struggles To Engage

The story resumes from where the first season ended, following former agents Mason, Nadia and Bernard, who are now scattered across different parts of the world. Nadia and Mason are no longer together but are forced to reunite for another mission.

The central conflict revolves around a villain named Paulo Braga, who is developing a dangerous technology capable of controlling human minds. His plan involves using it to target the Russian president, putting global stability at risk. While the premise sounds intense, the execution lacks clarity and depth. The initial episodes fail to establish momentum, and although the plot becomes clearer later, it soon slips back into a slow and unengaging rhythm.

Too Much Drama, Too Little Thrill

A major issue with the season is its focus on personal subplots. Extended emotional arcs and unnecessary drama slow down the pace. Even a sudden love triangle in later episodes feels forced rather than impactful. The screenplay struggles to maintain coherence, leaving several moments confusing or ineffective.

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The action and suspense, which are expected from a spy thriller, are noticeably limited. As a result, viewers may find it difficult to connect with the characters or stay invested in the story. The global locations, while visually appealing, fail to add excitement since similar visuals are now common across many productions.

Performances Stand Out

Despite the shortcomings, performances remain a strong point. Priyanka Chopra delivers a compelling act, with her screen presence and action sequences standing out. Richard Madden, who plays Mason Kane, also performs well and fits his role convincingly. Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick brings authority to his character, while Lesley Manville impresses with her performance. Matt Berry adds a touch of humour, offering brief relief in an otherwise heavy narrative.

Writing and Direction Miss the Mark

Created by the Russo Brothers, the show does not bring anything particularly new to the spy genre. The writing feels familiar and lacks originality. While the direction is competent, the absence of tension and thrill ultimately makes the series feel dull.

Verdict

Citadel Season 2 may work as a casual watch, but it falls short of expectations set by its first season. With more focus on storytelling and tighter execution, it could have delivered a far more engaging experience.