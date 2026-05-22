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HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentChand Mera Dil Review: Ananya Panday, Lakshya Skip ‘Chaand-Taare’ Fantasies For Heart-In-The-Mouth Reality

Chand Mera Dil Review: Ananya Panday, Lakshya Skip ‘Chaand-Taare’ Fantasies For Heart-In-The-Mouth Reality

Chand Mera Dil Review: Lakshya impresses in every frame, and Ananya Panday delivers a mature act that may finally silence many of her critics.

By : Amit Bhatia | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 22 May 2026 09:38 AM (IST)
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Romantic dramas are often predictable, but Chand Mera Dil manages to surprise viewers with an emotionally layered story that goes far beyond what its trailer suggested. Starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, the film explores love, heartbreak, and relationship struggles in a grounded and relatable way.

Directed by Vivek Soni, the movie is being described as one of Dharma Productions’ strongest romantic dramas in recent times. The story combines emotional depth with music-driven storytelling, making it both entertaining and heartfelt.

Love Story Built On Real-Life Conflicts

The film revolves around Aarav and Chandni, two college students who fall in love after meeting on campus. However, their relationship takes an unexpected turn after a mistake changes everything between them.

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The makers have kept the central conflict under wraps, and revealing more about the plot would spoil the experience for viewers. What stands out is how the film presents modern relationship issues in a realistic and relatable manner. The emotional situations and conflicts are likely to resonate strongly with audiences, especially younger viewers.

The narrative begins as a warm and charming romance before gradually shifting into a more intense emotional drama. A major twist midway through the film reportedly changes the tone completely and pushes the story into deeper emotional territory.

Lakshya, Ananya Panday Impress Audiences

Lakshya has emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the film. His performance showcases multiple shades, from romantic and vulnerable to intense and emotionally conflicted. Viewers and critics alike have praised his screen presence, voice, and controlled acting style.

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Ananya Panday has also surprised audiences with what many are calling one of her strongest performances so far. Her portrayal is mature, restrained, and emotionally convincing, marking noticeable growth as an actor.

Supporting actors Aastha Singh and Manish Chaudhari also deliver solid performances in their respective roles.

Music Is Film’s Soul

Music plays a crucial role in Chand Mera Dil and has been described as the emotional backbone of the story. Composers Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya have crafted a soundtrack that blends naturally with the narrative and elevates several emotional moments.

The screenplay, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Akshat Ghildial, keeps the storytelling simple and emotional without relying on excessive drama.

Verdict

With relatable emotions, strong performances, and memorable music, Chand Mera Dil succeeds in delivering a heartfelt cinematic experience.

 

Published at : 22 May 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ananya Panday Lakshya Chand Mera Dil
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